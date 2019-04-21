Jockey whipping lands suspension

HOT SPRINGS -- Jockey David Cohen, currently ranked second in wins among riders at Oaklawn Park, was suspended for 60 days by stewards at the track for allegedly using his whip against another rider in a race on April 6.

The suspension was to begin April 27 and run through June 25. He was earlier suspended for two days, April 25-26, for careless riding on April 7, but Cohen and his agent Bill Castle appealed both suspensions Friday.

According to stewards, Cohen's appeal will be heard by the Arkansas Racing Commission on May 4, the final day of Oaklawn's 2019 season. Cohen will be allowed to ride at Oaklawn until that hearing.

After Cohen rode 4-year-old filly La Fee Verte to a win in the first race at Oaklawn on Saturday, he said he looked forward to his appearance before the commission.

"That's what's great about America," Cohen said. "We'll have our day in court."

According to the ruling posted Thursday on the website of the Association of Racing Commissioners International, stewards found credible evidence that Cohen struck jockey Edgar Morales with his whip, or riding crop, in the eighth race at Oaklawn on April 6.

In that race, Cohen's horse, Bolita Boyz, was forced wide in the stretch by the horse No Funny Biz, ridden by Morales. As the two raced together through the stretch, Cohen whipped his mount with his left hand and allegedly also struck Morales.

The ruling said the two spoke upon entering the jockey's dressing room, known at Oaklawn and most tracks as the jock's room. Morales testified that he told Cohen, "You whipped me more than you did your horse."

According to Morales, Cohen said, "Be patient, and don't take me wide."

Whereas jockeys are occasionally struck accidentally while in close quarters, Morales testified that was not the case in this instance.

"It was not an accident," Morales said. "He meant to do it."

Several jockeys and their assistants, known in racing as valets, testified they overheard the discussion in the jock's room and considered Cohen's comments "as indicative of deliberate action."

After Saturday's races at Oaklawn were complete, Cohen had 61 wins for the Oaklawn season. Ricardo Santana Jr. -- who has won six Oaklawn riding titles in a row -- leads with 64. Ramon Vazquez is third with 41.

Jockey leaders

Through Saturday’s races

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Ricardo Santana .... 299 64 43 39 21 $3,987,775

David Cohen .......... 264 61 45 38 23 $2,203,108

Ramon Vazquez .... 259 41 24 19 16 $1,846,076

Orlando Mojica ...... 141 26 25 11 18 $1,118,299

Richard Eramia ..... 215 23 20 35 11 $1,281,895

Stewart Elliott ........ 177 19 32 17 11 $1,178,141

J. V. Bridgmohan .. 132 19 10 12 14 $773,985

Jon Court .............. 165 18 20 16 11 $1,555,805

F. De La Cruz ......... 135 14 17 21 10 $928,204

W. De La Cruz ....... 153 13 19 17 8 $962,647

Photo by Richard Rasmussen

