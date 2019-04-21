NLR teen arrested after shots fired

A North Little Rock teen was arrested Saturday after firing multiple shots at his mother's boyfriend, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police officers responding to a burglary call near 20th and Moss streets heard gunshots nearby and found a man who was "visibly distraught" who told them his girlfriend's son, 19-year-old Hamilton Joseph Murry, was shooting at him, the report said.

Officers said three witnesses verified the man's account and told the officer that Murry had shot at them as well near 17th and Schaer streets. Officers arrested Murry on four charges of aggravated assault and one charge of aggravated robbery, the report said. How Murry was connected to the robbery was unclear in the report.

Murry was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bond set, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 04/21/2019