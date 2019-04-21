Offensive line target values relationship with Fry

University of Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry is a big reason why the Hogs will get an official visit from offensive lineman Brady Ward this summer.

Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina and others.

Brady Ward highlights arkansasonline.com/421Ward

He and Fry communicate on a regular basis.

"We talk every day," Ward said. "He's a relentless recruiter, but he's a good guy. Some of our talks are not about football and just our days and life. My relationship with him is a huge reason for planning an official visit."

Ward and his teammate, running back Jordon Ingram, visited Fayetteville in February.

"Arkansas has always been a school I was interested in," Ward said. "The staff, the facilities, the family atmosphere, and the fan base and city. It has everything. That is one of the reasons I wanted to come back."

Prospects are allowed five expense-paid official visits. In addition to an official visit to Fayetteville, Ward plans to make trips to Oklahoma and Alabama.

"I haven't decided the other two," he said.

Ward -- whose father, Brian, was an offensive lineman at LSU in the early 1990s -- has a timeline for his college decision.

"Still trying to get it all done and decide before my senior season kicks off," he said.

He's uncertain what will put a school over the top for him.

"I don't know," said Ward, who plans on majoring in business. "I think it's just a matter of continuing to get to know each until I find the one that fits me best."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming has been traveling about 50,000 miles a year evaluating about 1,200 prospects a year since 1978. He made a recent trip to Alabama to see Ward and other top prospects.

"He's a four-star-plus recruit," Lemming said. "I went down to Mobile to see him about a month ago and came away very impressed. Great size, length, quick feet and very tenacious. Technically, he's one of the best tackles in the country."

Ward sees some similarities between Arkansas and Clemson, and he has noticed how Coach Chad Morris and his staff market the program.

"I think they do a really good job of selling their vision," Ward said. "They have a great idea of what they want to do, and they have a great idea of how to get there.

"Their family atmosphere, their people and culture, and their system is identical to Clemson. The only difference is the name and color. They want to win like Clemson, and they know how to get there and what that should look like. They do a good job of laying out the road map to get there."

