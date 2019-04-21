Sections
Police shooting investigated in area of west Little Rock shopping center
Police shooting investigated in area of west Little Rock shopping center

Today at 3:43 p.m. | Updated April 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting in west Little Rock on Sunday. - Photo by Stephen Simpson

Authorities say they are investigating a police shooting in west Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.

The agency said on Twitter that an officer opened fire near the Shackleford Crossings shopping center. Photos from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking at least part of the parking lot of an Arby's at the center with multiple police vehicles in the area.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately known.

Dispatch records show officers were called at 2:45 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person at 2600 S. Shackleford Road, which is the address of a JCPenney in the shopping center. It wasn't clear if the two calls were related.

The shooting comes just two days after the Pulaski County prosecutor said a Little Rock officer would not be charged for fatally shooting a motorist in February during a traffic stop.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter and photographer are headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

