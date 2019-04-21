Travelers continue to vanquish Drillers

TULSA -- The Arkansas Travelers broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the seventh inning and added another run in the eighth to beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 on Saturday before 7,049 at ONEOK Field.

Kyle Lewis scored when Jordan Cowan hit into a double play in the top of the seventh, putting the Travs ahead 5-4. Arkansas padded its lead with a run in the eighth as Joseph Odom scored on an error.

Keibert Ruiz hit a three-run home run to give Tulsa a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Nick Zammarelli's triple and a base hit by Odom led to two runs for Arkansas in the top of the fourth.

The Travs went ahead 4-3 in the top of the fifth on a single by Jake Fraley and a double by Lewis.

The Drillers evened the score at 4-4 in the sixth as DJ Peters scored when Christian Santana grounded into a double play.

Dom Thompson-Williams, Zammarelli and Odom each had three hits for the Travelers, who are 7-3 against the Drillers this season.

Thompson-Williams also stole three bases.

Matthew Willrodt (1-0) got the win in relief for Arkansas.

