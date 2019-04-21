Wrecks in state kill 2 people, injure 3

Two people died and three people were injured in crashes Friday in Pulaski and Ashley counties, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Joe Larry Grayson, 64, of Crossett died just before 4 p.m. Friday in a crash on Arkansas 133 near Ashley County Road 4 after his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, reports said.

About 5:40 p.m., Danny Webb, 62, of Little Rock was killed after failing to yield and pulling in front of a vehicle at Kanis Road and East Twin Lakes Road, reports said.

Three people in the other vehicle involved in that crash were listed as injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, officers reported. All three injured people were Little Rock residents.

Road conditions were listed as clear in both crashes.

