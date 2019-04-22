Sections
2 officers, man ID'd following deadly gunfire exchange in west Little Rock
2 officers, man ID'd following deadly gunfire exchange in west Little Rock

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 5:22 p.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey (left) talks to officers after Sunday’s shooting on South Shackleford Road in Little Rock. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Little Rock police identified two officers and a 42-year-old man they fatally shot Sunday during an exchange of gunfire near a shopping center on the city’s west side.

Officials said Monday that two Little Rock officers and Michael St. Clair of Pine Bluff began shooting at one another Sunday afternoon after police responded to reports of a suspicious person near Shackleford Crossings shopping center, just east of Interstate 430.

The department identified the officers as Ryan Stubenrauch and Chandler Taylor.

In a Monday news release, authorities said St. Clair had fired a gun before police arrived. St. Clair ran from officers, firing back at them, authorities said. Stubenrauch and Taylor returned fire, hitting St. Clair, according to a police report.

Police said St. Clair died from his injuries shortly after being taken to Baptist Hospital.

Officials confirmed both officers fired their guns.

No officers or other people in the area were injured, police said.

The department said both officers were on administrative leave Monday, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

The latest police shooting comes two days after prosecutors announced that Little Rock Officer Charles Starks will not face charges in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire during a Feb. 22 traffic stop.

The city released dash camera footage of the deadly encounter nearly two weeks after it happened, following calls for the video’s swift release among community advocates and Blackshire’s family.

An internal investigation was still in progress, pending a final decision into whether Starks violated any departmental rules. Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey plans to make a decision within the coming days.

No timetable has been set for the investigations into the latest shooting.

Comments

  • Packman
    April 22, 2019 at 5:47 p.m.

    There’s a protest march over this going on right now at the corner of MLK and Daisy Bates Blvd. The mayor and police chief are in route to calm and kiss the protester’s a$$e$.
    .
    JUST JOKING. It was a white guy that the cops shot. #whitelivesdontmatter
  • GeneralMac
    April 22, 2019 at 5:58 p.m.

    Pine Bluff only has 20% Whites and even the Whites from Pine Bluff can't stay out of trouble.

    At least he could have stayed away from Little Rock.
    They got enough problems w/o outsiders giving them problems.
  • susan918crosbygmailcom
    April 22, 2019 at 6:04 p.m.

    Yeah no one is interested in this because the criminal was white. But he was from PB so...
  • LR1955
    April 22, 2019 at 6:07 p.m.

    “Even the Whites from Pine Bluff can’t stay out of trouble”-gmac
    You are so fubar’d! I know a number of good people, b & w, from PB.

  • Murphy01
    April 22, 2019 at 6:07 p.m.

    Will the mayor be holding a press conference similar to the one he held about the Blackshire shooting? If not the city deserves an explanation as to why not.

  • MaxCady
    April 22, 2019 at 7:20 p.m.

    Since he's white and from Crime Bluff our mayor has no need to feel pain and frustration.
