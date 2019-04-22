Arkansas man sentenced to 50 years in sexual assaults

BENTONVILLE -- A Cave Springs man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting two girls.

Justin Adams, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault. The plea was under an agreement Kevin Lammers, Adams' attorney, reached with Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor.

Adams was arrested April 16, 2018 after the father of a 15-year-old girl contacted the Cave Springs Police Department.

The girl said during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County that Adams started sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old, according to court documents.

Adams denied having any sexual contact with the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A second report says a now 18-year-old girl claimed Adams began sexually assaulting her when she was 12 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit. Adams admitted to engaging in sex acts with the older girl, according to the affidavit.

Adams admitted in court to sexually assaulting both of the victims.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a 10-year suspended sentence agreement after his release from prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and must pay $1,920 in court associated costs.