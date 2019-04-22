Bellinger delivers in 9th; Dodgers ease by Brewers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, BREWERS 5

MILWAUKEE -- Cody Bellinger reached over the right field wall to rob Christian Yelich in the eighth inning of yet another home run, then hit a solo drive off Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Sunday.

Bellinger connected for his 11th home run. On Friday night, the hard-throwing Hader (0-2) gave up a three-run home run to Enrique Hernandez in the eighth that led Los Angeles to a 5-3 victory.

Joc Pederson hit two home runs, including a drive to begin the game, and tied a career high with four hits. He scored three times as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in eight games. They took three of four games at Miller Park.

Pinch hitter Eric Thames launched a three-run home run off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (2-0) with two outs in the eighth that made it 5-5.

Yelich, who leads the majors with 13 home runs, led off the Milwaukee eighth with a drive that Bellinger caught above the wall.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed 2 hits and 2 runs in 6 strong innings in his second start of the season. The lefty opened on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Pederson homered to straightaway center on the second pitch of the game against Brandon Woodruff. Corey Seager followed with a double and scored on Bellinger's single.

Seager's RBI double in the second extended the lead to 3-0. The cushion grew to 4-0 on Bellinger's run-scoring single.

The Dodgers tacked on another run on Pederson's second home run of the game, a leadoff shot by Woodruff in the fourth.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0 Stephen Strasburg dominated his favorite foil, striking out 11 and allowing two hits in eight innings to help Washington avert a series sweep by beating host Miami.

GIANTS 3, PIRATES 2 Buster Posey snapped the longest homerless drought of his career with a three-run shot off Chris Archer and tagged Pittsburgh's Jung Ho Kang at the plate for the final out as visiting San Francisco edged the Pirates.

CUBS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 David Bote hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and host Chicago used a terrific performance by Tyler Chatwood to beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 1 Jon Gray pitched six scoreless innings, Tony Wolters had a two-run double and Colorado beat visiting Philadelphia for its sixth victory in seven games.

PADRES 4, REDS 3 Austin Hedges homered and Wil Myers hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the four-run third inning for host San Diego, which beat Cincinnati to snap a six-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 6 (10) Austin Romine drove in the winning run in the 10th inning with his third RBI single, and New York overcame a bullpen collapse that followed another scoreless start by James Paxton to beat visiting Kansas City.

TWINS 4, ORIOLES 3 Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and Minnesota held off host Baltimore for a three-game sweep.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Daniel Norris struck out six batters in five innings to earn his first victory in two years and help Detroit beat visiting Chicago.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3 (11) Christian Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and Boston completed a three-game sweep of host Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 11, ASTROS 10 Joey Gallo had the first sacrifice fly of his career in his 1,337th plate appearance and matched his best with five RBI, helping Shelby Miller get his first major league victory in two years as Texas held on to beat visiting Houston.

ANGELS 8, MARINERS 6 Tommy La Stella hit two home runs and host Los Angeles held on for a victory over Seattle to end a six-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Justin Smoak got thrown out on a wild sequence that began with another sensational play by Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano, but wound up with four hits as visiting Toronto beat the Athletics for a three-game sweep.

