Benton County marriage licenses

April 11
Jerry Wayne Thomas Brace, 37, and Courtney Lexine Burton, 36, both of Rogers
Rogelio Allan Cerritos-Recinos, 19, and Kenia Yicel Benitez-Salazar, 19, both of Rogers
Armando Manuel Gutierrez Jr., 27, Rogers, and Vanessa Villarreal, 22, Clarksville
Jesus Guzman-Angulo, 20, and Dolores Lopez, 18, both of Rogers
Charles Adrian Peterson, 75, Springdale, and Sandra Diane Oswalt, 73, Rogers
April 12
Cory Michael Baird, 34, and Sarah Elizabeth Hill, 28, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Rajpal Singh Brar, 32, Santa Clarita, Calif., and Kulwinder Kaur Braich, 29, Bentonville
Isidro Camacho Rojas, 23, and Cam Tu Mach Nguyen, 24, both of Rogers
Dean Allan Duncan Jr., 33, and Amanda Leigh Moore, 36, both of Siloam Springs
Dustin Todd Holloway, 46, and Alicia Michelle Dickens, 42, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Ricky Lee Landers, 37, and Judith Faith McBride, 31, both of Siloam Springs
David Ryan Langford, 29, and Amber Lynn Schuckman, 26, both of Pineville, Mo.
Dylan Christopher Lawson, 26, and Allison Taylor McGaugh, 24, both of Gentry
Bryan Alan McClure, 29, and Kristen Meryl Curran, 25, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Dennis Edward Perry, 45, and Carolyn Jannette Semmel, 49, both of Springdale
Charles Eugene Purcell III, 33, and Jessica Mary Goolsby, 25, both of Bentonville
Cody Michael Salinas, 23, and Jasmine Joyce Brown, 23, both of Fayetteville
Randall Keith Stephenson, 39, and Amanda Nicole White, 36, both of Bentonville
Keven Andrew Sweeden, 31, and Staci Beth Thrasher, 27, both of Rogers
George Henry Williamson, 65, and Florence Anne Williamson, 60, both of Watts, Okla.
Daniel Garrett Workman, 31, Hensley, and Katherine Frances Cameron, 27, Rogers
Brian Gene Wright, 47, and Tessie Gonzaga Rosal, 34, both of Gentry
April 15
Joshua Aaron Button, 26, and Sarah Nicole Heinrich, 24, both of Bella Vista
Johnathan Richard Dickinson, 44, and Margaret Elizabeth Brannum, 40, both of Bentonville
Michael David Hosier, 38, and Brittany Layne Russell, 36, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Morgan Hunter, 22, and Brianna Darlene Talley, 21, both of Rogers
Francisco Antonio Interiano, 63, and Lilian Rivera-Ruiz, 64, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jian Gong Lin, 30, and Douxiong Chai, 22, both of Springdale
Daniel Luna, 28, Springdale, and Denise Orona, 27, Rogers
Derek Wayne Nassick, 31, and Cara Suzanne Heneger, 28, both of Branson, Mo.
Clayton L. Rhine, 28, and Tosha Nicole Longtin, 25, both of Bentonville
David Fredrick Sabelfeldt, 54, Bentonville, and Maria Ann Crowe, 43, Seligman, Mo.
April 16
Stephen Frederic Burton, 59, and Darlene Antoinette Hernandez, 55, both of Bentonville
Adam Ray Drake, 42, and Tara Celeste Van Holland, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua Wayne Garnett, 33, and Charlotte Lalage Gibbs, 31, both of Bentonville
Matthew Morgan Martin, 34, and Kristen Nicole Wilson, 26, both of Bentonville
Richard Anthony Swalve, 31, and Christin Elaine Murphy, 27, both of Bella Vista
April 17
William Robert Baxter, 33, Fayetteville, and Arden Cornel Brazzeal, 28, Rogers
Matthew Joseph Boecker, 28, Bentonville, and Morgan Dawn Bowen, 24, Garfield
Efrain Carrillo, 25, Rogers, and Jessica Rubi Ugalde, 26, Bentonville
John Boyd Clark, 29, and Amy Kathleen Cruce, 28, both of Lowell
Mark Andrew Cormier, 33, and Amanda Gayle Baker, 32, both of Lowell
Jason Dean Eddie, 42, and Amber Dawn Stone, 36, both of Centerton
Justin Lee Hughes, 38, and Ashley Suzenne Edwards, 33, both of Rogers
Kyle Adam McHolland, 27, and Amanda Marissa Adams, 27, both of Colcord, Okla.
Christopher Shawn Reed, 42, and Brandace Kristine Magner, 31, both of Copan, Okla.
Anthony Charles Smith, 36, and Carly Breanne Burbank, 28, both of Centerton
NW News on 04/22/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments