Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 6

Alex Taqueria

832 W. Cypress St., Rogers

No violations.

La Petite Academy

215 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee washed hands in the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Star Mart

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The inside of the cabinet under the soda machine needs cleaning.

Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The inside of a refrigerator needs cleaning.

March 7

Upper Elementary School

500 Eighth Ave., Gravette

No violations.

Pea Ridge Primary School

1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pea Ridge Junior High

1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Martin Greer's Candies

22151 U.S. 62 East, Gateway

No violations.

Glen Duffy Elementary Cafeteria

601 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A drain near the three-compartment sink needs repair.

Garfield School

18432 Marshall St., Garfield

No violations.

March 8

Which Wich

1335 S. Main St., Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Washington Junior High School

1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville

No violations.

The Final Score

1919 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Sour cream and raw hamburger were at 45 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: The ceiling inside of the ice machine and the floor under soda boxes in the back need cleaning. The wall behind the refrigerator needs repair.

Taco Bell

608 S. Eighth St., Rogers

No violations.

Bentonville High School Alternative Learning

1002 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

No violations.

Apple Glen Elementary School

1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville

No violations.

Acambaro

301 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: There was food debris in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: The lights above the fryers and stove need cleaning.

March 11

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

No violations.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Solutions By M & P

1136 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Siloam Springs Senior Center

750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands after taking a drink and returning to food service.

Noncritical violations: An employee's container of food was not stored separately from the establishment's food.

Asian Chef

315 C U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Bus tubs used to store raw meat were washed but not sanitized; the slicer and slicer guard were washed but not sanitized.

Noncritical violations: Shelves, a fan unit, the interior of the exhaust hood and the interior of the wok prep table doors need cleaning. Door gaskets on the wok prep table need to be replaced. The retail food permit was not posted.

March 12

Bellview Elementary School

5400 Bellview Road, Rogers

No violations.

Dine & Dash

105 S. McKinnon St., Suite B, Gentry

No violations.

Gentry High School

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: Margarine and cheese were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding; sliced ham was at 47 degrees, repeat violation. Ham was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: The temperature gauge on the dishwasher was not accurate. An open container of sunflower seeds on the salad bar were not protected by a sneeze guard. An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. The walk-in freezer has a condensation leak, repeat violation.

Gentry Primary School

1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pickle buckets were being reused for food storage.

I Love Pupusas

609 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Mary's Little Lambs

506 Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville

No violations.

Raising Hope Childcare and Preschool

1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: There was food debris in a handwashing sink. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

2605 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

No violations.

March 13

Dock & Character Kids Programs

807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

No violations.

El Rancho

300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Ice was dumped into a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Scoops that do not have handles were stored in dry goods.

Golden Corral

2605 Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

No violations.

Janie Darr Elementary School

6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The inside sleeve of an ice machine needs cleaning.

K'zolis Little Oven - Mobile

1540 Partridge Run, Bentonville

No violations.

Royal Egg Rolls

439 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored in a pan that was in a pan with raw beef. Multiple pans of food were not covered in cold holding. Wiping cloths were not stored in a bucket of sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Cut carrots were stored in a cardboard box. The outer surface of flour bins and the bottom of the freezer need cleaning.

Walnut Farm Montessori School

4208 Arkansas 72 East , Bentonville

No violations.

March 14

16 General Store

180 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: A carton of raw eggs was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Items were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Acambaro Food Inc.

215 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the cooler. There was no sanitizer available for cleaning the food prep area. Beef fajita and chicken fajita were not at 135 degrees or more in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Crab legs were not covered in cold holding.

Gentry High School Baseball Concessions

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator needs a thermometer.

Gusano's Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: There were items in the handwashing sink in the bar area.

Noncritical violations: Two bags of flour were stored on the floor. An employee with a beard was not wearing a hair restraint for a beard.

Loves Donuts

10 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Employee's beverages in the kitchen did not have lids and straws. An employee's toothbrush and toothpaste were stored on a handwashing sink. Kolache sausages were being stored in a cardboard box with no protective lining.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were stored on counters. There is a lot of unused equipment, food items and personal items in the kitchen; the premises must be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment.

March 15

Taqueria Michoacan

2882 W. Walnut St., Rogers

No violations.

Yum Yo's

2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers

No violations.

Beef Jerky Outlet

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8150, Rogers

Critical violations: Juice was at 45 degrees in cold holding. Opened bags of jerky were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Dave & Busters

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Rogers

Critical violations: The sanitizer was too low in the dishwasher in the bar area.

Noncritical violations: None

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles Ave., Gentry

No violations.

Java Dudes

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

No violations.

La Huerta

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: An employee was eating in a food preparation area. Hot dogs in the cooler appeared to have mold. Salsa, carnitas and pico de gallo were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding; salsa on ice in the server's area was not at 41 degrees or below. Hot dogs, crab meat and other foods were not date-marked, repeat violation. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Raw beef was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures, repeat violation. A pan of raw, thawing meat was stored on the floor. The hot water heater was not working. A wall in the storeroom needs repair, repeat violation.

On the Border

577 N. 46th St., Rogers

No violations.

Sonic

2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bottle of syrup for drinks was not labeled.

Taco Bell

2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

March 18

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Lunch meat was not correctly date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Starbucks

2003 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

No violations.

Mojito's

2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

No violations.

March 19

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Complaint inspection. A can of soda was on the prep table; employee's drinks must have a drink and straw and not be consumed in the prep area. There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat carrots in the cooler. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Hiwasse Store

13471 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before handling food, repeat violation. An employee made bare hand contact with buns, bread and cheese while preparing food, repeat violation. Beans were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. Foods in the grill prep table were not at 41 degrees or below; the liquid cream dispenser was at 44 degrees. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Grab-and-go sandwiches were not labeled with ingredients, location or date-marked. Food workers were not wearing hair and beard restraints as needed. Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer. The counter top in the dish area needs repair. There were no test strips available for quaternary ammonia. The septic system needs to be repaired.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

105 S. Dixieland St., Suite H, Lowell

No violations.

Arby's

111 S. Dixieland St., Lowell

No violations.

NW News on 04/22/2019