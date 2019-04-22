Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
March 6
Alex Taqueria
832 W. Cypress St., Rogers
No violations.
La Petite Academy
215 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
Pupuseria Miraflores
1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: Employee washed hands in the three-compartment sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Star Mart
1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The inside of the cabinet under the soda machine needs cleaning.
Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center
610 S.W. A St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The inside of a refrigerator needs cleaning.
March 7
Upper Elementary School
500 Eighth Ave., Gravette
No violations.
Pea Ridge Primary School
1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Pea Ridge Junior High
1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Martin Greer's Candies
22151 U.S. 62 East, Gateway
No violations.
Glen Duffy Elementary Cafeteria
601 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A drain near the three-compartment sink needs repair.
Garfield School
18432 Marshall St., Garfield
No violations.
March 8
Which Wich
1335 S. Main St., Bentonville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Washington Junior High School
1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville
No violations.
The Final Score
1919 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: Sour cream and raw hamburger were at 45 degrees in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: The ceiling inside of the ice machine and the floor under soda boxes in the back need cleaning. The wall behind the refrigerator needs repair.
Taco Bell
608 S. Eighth St., Rogers
No violations.
Bentonville High School Alternative Learning
1002 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
No violations.
Apple Glen Elementary School
1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville
No violations.
Acambaro
301 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: There was food debris in a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: The lights above the fryers and stove need cleaning.
March 11
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
No violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery
1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
No violations.
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
No violations.
Solutions By M & P
1136 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Siloam Springs Senior Center
750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands after taking a drink and returning to food service.
Noncritical violations: An employee's container of food was not stored separately from the establishment's food.
Asian Chef
315 C U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Bus tubs used to store raw meat were washed but not sanitized; the slicer and slicer guard were washed but not sanitized.
Noncritical violations: Shelves, a fan unit, the interior of the exhaust hood and the interior of the wok prep table doors need cleaning. Door gaskets on the wok prep table need to be replaced. The retail food permit was not posted.
March 12
Bellview Elementary School
5400 Bellview Road, Rogers
No violations.
Dine & Dash
105 S. McKinnon St., Suite B, Gentry
No violations.
Gentry High School
1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry
Critical violations: Margarine and cheese were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding; sliced ham was at 47 degrees, repeat violation. Ham was not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: The temperature gauge on the dishwasher was not accurate. An open container of sunflower seeds on the salad bar were not protected by a sneeze guard. An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. The walk-in freezer has a condensation leak, repeat violation.
Gentry Primary School
1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Pickle buckets were being reused for food storage.
I Love Pupusas
609 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Mary's Little Lambs
506 Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville
No violations.
Raising Hope Childcare and Preschool
1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Critical violations: There was food debris in a handwashing sink. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: None
Subway
2605 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
No violations.
March 13
Dock & Character Kids Programs
807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
No violations.
El Rancho
300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: Ice was dumped into a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Scoops that do not have handles were stored in dry goods.
Golden Corral
2605 Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers
No violations.
Janie Darr Elementary School
6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The inside sleeve of an ice machine needs cleaning.
K'zolis Little Oven - Mobile
1540 Partridge Run, Bentonville
No violations.
Royal Egg Rolls
439 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored in a pan that was in a pan with raw beef. Multiple pans of food were not covered in cold holding. Wiping cloths were not stored in a bucket of sanitizer.
Noncritical violations: Cut carrots were stored in a cardboard box. The outer surface of flour bins and the bottom of the freezer need cleaning.
Walnut Farm Montessori School
4208 Arkansas 72 East , Bentonville
No violations.
March 14
16 General Store
180 N. Main St., Cave Springs
Critical violations: A carton of raw eggs was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Items were not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: None
Acambaro Food Inc.
215 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the cooler. There was no sanitizer available for cleaning the food prep area. Beef fajita and chicken fajita were not at 135 degrees or more in hot holding.
Noncritical violations: Crab legs were not covered in cold holding.
Gentry High School Baseball Concessions
1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The refrigerator needs a thermometer.
Gusano's Pizzeria
19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Critical violations: There were items in the handwashing sink in the bar area.
Noncritical violations: Two bags of flour were stored on the floor. An employee with a beard was not wearing a hair restraint for a beard.
Loves Donuts
10 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Critical violations: Employee's beverages in the kitchen did not have lids and straws. An employee's toothbrush and toothpaste were stored on a handwashing sink. Kolache sausages were being stored in a cardboard box with no protective lining.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were stored on counters. There is a lot of unused equipment, food items and personal items in the kitchen; the premises must be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment.
March 15
Taqueria Michoacan
2882 W. Walnut St., Rogers
No violations.
Yum Yo's
2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers
No violations.
Beef Jerky Outlet
2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8150, Rogers
Critical violations: Juice was at 45 degrees in cold holding. Opened bags of jerky were not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Dave & Busters
2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Rogers
Critical violations: The sanitizer was too low in the dishwasher in the bar area.
Noncritical violations: None
Gentry Head Start
206 S. Giles Ave., Gentry
No violations.
Java Dudes
13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista
No violations.
La Huerta
129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry
Critical violations: An employee was eating in a food preparation area. Hot dogs in the cooler appeared to have mold. Salsa, carnitas and pico de gallo were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding; salsa on ice in the server's area was not at 41 degrees or below. Hot dogs, crab meat and other foods were not date-marked, repeat violation. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled, repeat violation.
Noncritical violations: Raw beef was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures, repeat violation. A pan of raw, thawing meat was stored on the floor. The hot water heater was not working. A wall in the storeroom needs repair, repeat violation.
On the Border
577 N. 46th St., Rogers
No violations.
Sonic
2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A bottle of syrup for drinks was not labeled.
Taco Bell
2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
March 18
Supermercado La Michoacana
803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Lunch meat was not correctly date-marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Starbucks
2003 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers
No violations.
Mojito's
2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers
No violations.
March 19
Lin's Garden Chinese
2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Complaint inspection. A can of soda was on the prep table; employee's drinks must have a drink and straw and not be consumed in the prep area. There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat carrots in the cooler. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Hiwasse Store
13471 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before handling food, repeat violation. An employee made bare hand contact with buns, bread and cheese while preparing food, repeat violation. Beans were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. Foods in the grill prep table were not at 41 degrees or below; the liquid cream dispenser was at 44 degrees. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Grab-and-go sandwiches were not labeled with ingredients, location or date-marked. Food workers were not wearing hair and beard restraints as needed. Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer. The counter top in the dish area needs repair. There were no test strips available for quaternary ammonia. The septic system needs to be repaired.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
105 S. Dixieland St., Suite H, Lowell
No violations.
Arby's
111 S. Dixieland St., Lowell
No violations.
