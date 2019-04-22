Duo Hall & Oates headed to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena

Pop-rock duo Hall & Oates are headed to North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena this fall, the venue announced Monday.

Daryl Hall and John Oates, both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are slated to play the arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Tickets for the show range from $35 to $229 and will be available starting at 10 a.m. on April 26.

The Philadelphia-based pair are the best-selling duo in music history, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, claiming six No. 1 singles since the ‘70s.

Those tracks include “Kiss on My List,” "Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),”, “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased at the arena's box office, Ticketmaster or Live Nation.