Focused Warriors take down Clippers

WARRIORS 113, CLIPPERS 105

LOS ANGELES -- A little scoreboard watching inspired Klay Thompson and Golden State. Seeing Houston up 3-0 on Utah combined with having dropped a game at home, the Warriors got back to business.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Thompson added 32 in a 113-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday that gave the Warriors a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

"We came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go," Thompson said. "We let go in Game 2 and we won't do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that."

After a quiet 12 points in Game 3, Thompson broke out for 27 points by halftime, when Durant had 19.

"In the first quarter, we really didn't need to do anything special. Klay was just amazing. K.D. was consistent the whole game," Stephen Curry said. "For us, obviously with the threats we have out there, it is just a matter of trying to be as patient as possible."

Curry's patience was tried as he missed his first six shots and was in foul trouble for the second consecutive game before finishing with 12 points. Andrew Bogut fouled out with eight points, 10 rebounds and 5:50 remaining in the game.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Oakland, when the two-time defending champions could close out the series.

The Warriors were 17 of 19 from the free throw line. They controlled the boards, 49-33, led by Curry and Bogut with 10 rebounds apiece.

"The rebounding really hurt us again," Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. "Right now they are crushing us on the glass."

Coming off a 27-point loss in Game 3, the Clippers played tougher defensively and hung in after trailing by 11 in the second quarter.

They outscored Golden State 30-25 in the third when they rallied to take a five-point lead. But Curry scored seven of the Warriors' final 10 points to send them into the fourth ahead 87-84.

"This team was just looking for a crack," Durant said of the Clippers. "They don't stop. Even when you go home after the game you're going to be thinking of them because they're tough."

The Clippers narrowed it to 87-86 early in the fourth, but Thompson sank his sixth three-pointer and the Clippers never got close the rest of the way.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with a career-high 25 points. Danilo Gallinari added 16 points but was just 5 of 20 from the floor. Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

"He played with no fear," Durant said of Gilgeous-Alexander, "and that's what kept them in the game most of the game."

Super subs Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were held to 12 and 10 points, respectively. They were limited to a combined eight points in the second half.

"We hadn't been able to get everyone on the same page and to have good games on the same night," Williams said. "My success has been predicated on everyone playing well and we just haven't been able to get that going."

The Clippers opened the second on a 13-3 run to tie it 35-35, but Thompson made two free throws that put Los Angeles down 10 later in the quarter.

The Clippers closed within four but Durant completed a four-point play to stretch the lead to eight points at halftime.

SATURDAY'S LATE GAME

ROCKETS 104, JAZZ 101

SALT LAKE CITY -- James Harden overcome a horrible shooting performance and scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, leading Houston to a victory over Utah for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Harden made a three-pointer and added two free throws with 42.4 seconds left to give the Rockets a 101-97 lead. After Donovan Mitchell made two free throws, Harden missed another three-point attempt, but P.J. Tucker, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws.

Mitchell had a wide-open look at a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, but like so many of his shots in the hard-fought contest, it was off the mark.

Harden misfired on his first 15 shots and was 3-for-20 shooting with 10 assists. He was 14 for 16 from the line.

Chris Paul scored 18 points and Clint Capela had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets, who won despite shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 67.6 percent from the line.

Mitchell scored 34 points but struggled shooting, too, making just 9 of his 27 attempts. Derrick Favors had 13 for the Jazz.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven Western Conference series is tonight in Utah.

Photo by AP/MARK J. TERRILL

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet defends during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round playoff series Sunday in Los Angeles. Durant had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Warriors won 113-105 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Sports on 04/22/2019