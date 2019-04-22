Little Rock mayor using police security detail, authorities say

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --3/7/19-- Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left), along with (left to right) Little Rock interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley, City Attorney Tom Carpenter and Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton answer questions Thursday during a press conference about the release of dashboard-camera footage from a fatal Feb. 22 officer-involved shooting. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has a security detail from the Little Rock Police Department, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford confirmed Monday.
Ford said the protection was initiated due to “safety concerns.”
Information on the number of officers and the costs was not immediately available.
Ford said he was not aware of any other local officials or former mayors having a security detail.
