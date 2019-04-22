Albert Pujols hits a home run in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The home run allowed Pujols to pass Babe Ruth for fifth place on the all-time RBI list with 1,993. Pujols tied Ruth in the third inning with an RBI double.

ANGELS

Pujols passes Babe

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols passed Babe Ruth for fifth place in baseball history with his 1,993rd career RBI on Saturday night in a 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Pujols drove home Andrelton Simmons with a double off Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning to tie Ruth.

The Angel Stadium crowd gave a standing ovation to Pujols, who acknowledged the cheers on second base with a wave of his helmet.

In the ninth innning with the Angels trailing 6-4, Pujols surpassed Ruth with a solo home run off of Anthony Swarzak.

He did not play in Sunday's game.

Pujols only surpassed Ruth according to baseball's official starting point for the mark. RBI wasn't an official statistic until 1920, and Ruth's career began in 1914 with the Boston Red Sox.

Pujols is also closing in on Lou Gehrig (1,994) and Barry Bonds (1,996) on the career RBI chart. Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) lead the list.

RAYS

Meadows lands on IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb in a series of moves Sunday.

Meadows was hurt when he awkwardly slid into third base on a two-run triple in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

"Just kind of a freak accident," he said.

The 23-year-old right fielder said an MRI showed some damage and that he would be examined by a hand specialist. Meadows is hitting .351 with 6 home runs and 19 RBI in 20 games.

Infielder Joey Wendle, who missed 17 games because of a strained left hamstring, was reinstated from the 10-day IL. He finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Reliever Hunter Wood was placed on the paternity list while reliever Jake Faria was optioned to Class AAA Durham.

DIAMONDBACKS

Hip hurting Walker

CHICAGO -- Christian Walker was held out of the starting lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks' series finale Sunday against the Chicago Cubs because of a hip pointer.

Walker got hurt on a play at the plate during Saturday's 6-0 victory. The first baseman finished with a career-high four hits.

Wilmer Flores got the start at first on Sunday, which the Cubs won 2-1. Walker said he should be ready to go for tonight's series opener at Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks also recalled right-hander Jimmie Sherfy from Class AAA Reno. Sherfy had no record and a 1.65 ERA in 15 appearances with Arizona last year.

Sherfy takes the roster spot of Taylor Clarke, who was sent down.

BLUE JAYS

Shoemaker tears ACL

OAKLAND, Calif. — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker has a torn ACL in his left knee, cutting short yet another promising season for the oft-injured right-hander.

Shoemaker, who pitched for the Arkansas Travelers in 2011, was hurt at the end of a rundown Saturday, and Toronto announced the diagnosis and placed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 32-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts in his first season with Toronto. He was limited to seven starts last year with the Angels because of a strained right forearm. In 2016, he suffered a skull fracture when he was hit in the head by a line drive, and he’s had lingering forearm trouble for a while.

This injury occurred while he was chasing Oakland’s Matt Chapman in the third inning. Shoemaker applied the tag and spun around to avoid contact.

