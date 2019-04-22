TENNIS

Fognini beats Lajovic

Fabio Fognini won the biggest title of his career after beating Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Monte Carlo Masters final. The 13th-seeded Italian's first title of the year was his ninth overall but first at the Masters level. It came the day after he stunned defending champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets, becoming the first player to beat Nadal here since Novak Djokovic in the 2015 semifinals. The 48th-ranked Lajovic's run to his first career final was unexpected. But the unseeded Serb rarely threatened in humid, overcast and slightly windy conditions Sunday. Fognini needed a medical timeout to receive treatment to his right foot and right thigh after the fifth game of the second set. But it did not impede him as he served out the match, clinching victory on his second match point when Lajovic hit a forehand wide.

GOLF

Griffin wins playoff

Lanto Griffin made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and he won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole in the Web.com Tour's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship at Prattville, Ala. He denied Robby Shelton a victory in his home state. Shelton played three years at Alabama. Griffin's birdie on the final hole in regulation gave him a 4-under 68. Shelton closed with a 69 to join him at 15-under 273. They traded pars twice on the 18th hole and once on the ninth hole during the playoff before Griffin hit his approach on the 18th to 3 feet. Shelton's 25-foot birdie putt slid by the hole, and Griffin knocked in the short putt for the win. Tyler McCumber (67) tied for third and moved to the top of the points standings. The top 25 earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the season. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday and was 3 over after four rounds. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76 and was 8 over for the tournament.

McCarron wins by 2

Scott McCarron completed a wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at Duluth, Ga., on Sunday for his third victory at TPC Sugarloaf. The winner of the defunct BellSouth Classic at the course in 1997 and 2001, McCarron closed with a 1-under 72 for a two-stroke victory over Jerry Kelly, Joe Durant, Kirk Triplett and Kent Jones in the PGA Tour Champions event. McCarron, 53, finished at 7-under 209 for his ninth victory on the 50-and-over tour. He won three times on the PGA Tour. McCarron lost the lead with a slow start, playing the first four holes in 1 over with two birdies, a bogey and double bogey on the par-5 third. He birdied the par-4 13th to break a tie with Durant and opened a two-stroke lead with an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th. McCarron earned $270,000 and took the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup points race. Kelly birdied the final two holes for a 67. Durant, Triplett and Jones shot 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday and was tied for 6th place with Kenny Perry, Jeff Sluman and Stephen Ames at 4-under 212. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 2-under 70 and was tied for 14th at 2-under 214. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 71 and was 5 over at 221 for his three rounds.

Henderson victorious

Brooke Henderson successfully defended her title in the Lotte Championship at Kapolei, Hawaii, on Saturday to tie Sandra Post's record for LPGA Tour victories by a Canadian with eight. Henderson, 21, closed with a 2-under 70 at windy Ko Olina Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Eun-Hee Ji. Nelly Korda, tied with Henderson for the third-round lead, finished with a quadruple-bogey 8 for a 77 that left her seven strokes back at 9 under. She hit into the water twice on 18, then threw her ball in after finishing. The 20-year-old American also had a double bogey on the par-4 seventh. Ji opened with rounds of 64 and 65 to take the second-round lead, then shot 74-73. Ariya Jutanugarn (73) and 2016 winner Minjee Lee (74) tied for third at 11 under. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 to tie for fifth place at 10-under 278. She earned $68,043. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76 for a four-round total of 3-under 285. She tied for 32nd place and earned $12,443.

BASKETBALL

Nets GM suspended, fined

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks was suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for entering the referees' locker room after the team's loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their playoff series. The Nets lost 112-108 on Saturday in a game in which Brooklyn's Jared Dudley and Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid's flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter. The Nets were already angry about a flagrant foul Embiid committed against Allen in Game 2, believing it should have warranted an ejection, and Coach Kenny Atkinson complained that the 76ers held Allen before he turned the ball over on the Nets' last chance to tie Saturday's game. Atkinson said coaches were told that wrapping players as they tried to roll to the basket would be a point of emphasis this season. The NBA agreed with Atkinson on Sunday in its Last 2 Minutes report, determining that Tobias Harris should have been called for a foul for wrapping his arm around Allen and restricting his movement with 12 seconds remaining. Marks' penalty was announced by Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations. Marks will serve his suspension Tuesday, when the 76ers try to wrap up the series in Game 5 in Philadelphia.

HORSE RACING

3rd horse euthanized

A horse was euthanized after being injured in a race at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., on Friday. Keeneland officials confirmed late Saturday that the 4-year-old filly Amandine "sustained a catastrophic injury" during the eighth race. It's the third death during Keeneland's 2019 Spring Meet, which began April 4. Cathedral Reader broke a leg and was euthanized on April 6, and Mandel was put down after an injury April 10, WKYT reported. Racing fatalities have risen significantly recently, which has prompted action on several fronts. The National Thoroughbred Racing Association announced this week that it is investing $100,000 to set up a new laboratory at the University of Kentucky to study track surface safety. And veterinarians, legislators and racing industry officials have begun looking at a relatively new class of osteoporosis drugs for a possible connection to the problem. Amandine, trained by Jeff Mullins and ridden Friday by Joel Rosario, was sired by Shamardal out of Kissable, according to SkySports. She had career earnings of $151,584 in 17 starts and had earned $6,000 in three starts this year, according to Equibase.

HOCKEY

Smith statue removed

The Philadelphia Flyers have removed a statue of late singer Kate Smith outside NHL team's arena, two days after covering it amid allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of "God Bless America." On Friday, the Flyers said Smith's "God Bless America" recording had been removed from their library, following baseball's New York Yankees. The Yankees suspended use of Smith's recording during the seventh-inning stretch amid conflicting claims about several of her songs, including a 1939 song "That's Why the Darkies Were Born." The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue "George White's Scandals," and was considered satire at the time. Smith's likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women. Smith's connection with the Flyers started in 1969 when a team executive ordered her version of "God Bless America" to be played instead of "The Star Spangled Banner." That led to her performing the song several times before games in the 1970s. A year after her 1986 death, the team erected the statue.

Sports on 04/22/2019