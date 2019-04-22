State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

7-run innings sink UAPB

Grambling State (20-19, 14-7 SWAC) scored seven runs in the first and sixth innings to beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-31, 2-17) 14-11 on Sunday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Leading 4-0 in the first, Isaiah Torres broke the inning open with a three-run double that scored Nick Wheeler, Ian Bailey and Garrett Smith to make it 7-0.

UAPB scored two runs in the first, two in the second and two in the fourth before scoring three in the fifth to take a 9-7 edge. Davion White doubled to left to score Austin Krzeminski and Brandon Simon to put the Golden Lions ahead 8-7. Jarficur Parker followed with a single to score White to make it 9-7.

Grambling State responded with seven runs in the seventh to put the game away. Jahmoi Percival had a bases-loaded triple to score Kevin Whitaker, Trevin Bolden and Richard Oritz to put Grambling ahead 10-9. After a double by Smith scored Percival to make it 11-9, Wheeler had a two-run home run to make it 13-9 and Drexler Macaay singled to right to score Torres to make it 14-9.

Ryan Huntington (5-1) allowed 9 runs on 12 hits in 5 innings to get the win for Grambling. Brandon Little (0-1) allowed 7 runs on 6 hits in 3⅔ innings in relief to take the loss.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR tied for lead in Sun Belt

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Coastal Carolina are tied for the lead after the first round at the Sun Belt championships at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

UALR and Coastal Carolina turned in a 278. Georgia Southern is one shot back at 279, and Arkansas State University is fourth at 281.

Individually, Arkansas State freshman Luka Naglic tied his career-low round with a 66 to lead the field. UALR's Justin Warren and Coastal Carolina's Wes Artac are tied for second with a 67. UALR'S Aaron Ramos and Arkansas State's Zan Luka Stirn are tied for seventh with a 69.

The second round is today and third round Tuesday.

