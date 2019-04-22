Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 6

Captain D's

909 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Individual sauces were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Feltner Brothers

2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves in the wait station area need sealant or paint applied; a drawer handle is covered in duct tape.

School of Innovation

2667 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A bottle and a container of ranch dressing were held past their discard dates.

Noncritical violations: The restroom does not have a self-closing door.

Sky Vue Lodge

22822 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A handwashing sink was obstructed. The trash cans in the kitchen were full.

Starbucks

4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Water to the warewashing machine was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

Tang's Asian Market

224 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine had a build-up of black residue on the ice chute.

Village Inn

3364 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice cream and pie dispensing utensils were not stored properly. The outside grease receptacle was open.

Whole Hog Cafe

3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Z's Brick Oven Pizza

2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no hand soap at the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: The service sink has been removed. The posted retail food permit is expired.

March 7

Buffalo Wild Wings

3990 S. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Central Junior High School

2811 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

No violations.

Central Junior High School Basketball Concession

2811 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

No violations.

Harps

1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above ham.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked meat was held past its discard date. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink in the bar area did not have soap or paper towels.

Flying Burrito Co.

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The soda fountain nozzles needed cleaning.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wrist watch; workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food. The outside garbage dumpster does not have a drain plug installed. The ceiling and wall coverings near the bulk ice machine need repair. Several lights and ballasts in the food preparation area need to be replaced.

Thai Diner

514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid.

Noncritical violations: The mechanical ventilation hood was not in operation while food was being cooked.

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Water to the handwashing sink was not getting hot enough. The back door was propped open so that there was not protection against the entry of insects and rodents. The high limit switch for the water heater is malfunctioning.

Noncritical violations: A light in the walk-in cooler needs to be replaced. The posted retail food permit was expired.

Quick Bites

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Mockingbird Kitchen

1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid. Three spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Food employees were not wearing effective hair restraints.

March 8

Slim Chickens

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Between uses utensils were being stored in standing water at 99 degrees. The interior surface of a prep table for raw chicken needs cleaning. Some areas of the ceiling need cleaning.

Loafin Joe's

3896 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

No violations.

Little Greek Restaurant

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves in the food preparation area need cleaning.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were two plastic bottles and a metal strainer in the bar handwashing sink. A container of egg wash was at 53 degrees while on ice.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing two bracelets. The door to the bulk ice machine needs cleaning. The fan shrouds and shelves in the walk-in refrigerator need cleaning.

Ci Ci's Pizza

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Personal items were stored on top of packaged food.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

No violations.

Berry Natural

3059 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bowl was stored in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Bayyari Elementary School

2199 Scottsdale St., Springdale

No violations.

Auntie Anne's

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 13, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An ice scoop handle was stored in contact with ice. The ware washing area needs cleaning. The soda nozzles and the surfaces of the refrigerator need cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.

March 11

Wendy's

4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Time-controlled for safety procedures for food were not being followed as needed. The microwave needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Walgreens

3251 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations.

SOL Rev

704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Mini-Mart

758 W. North St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ice and straws were in the handwashing sink. Pork was at 108 degrees in hot holding. A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Eureka Pizza

1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: A container of chicken wings was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: The lid of the freezer needs to be repaired.

El Vasito Loko

503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale

Critical violations: Shrimp was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Packaged food and personal items were stored on the same shelf. Shelves in the refrigerator need cleaning.

Quick Stop Pastries and Design

1810 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B6, Springdale

Opening inspection.

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at two handwashing sinks. Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. A trash can in the restrooms did not have lid; the restroom does not have a self-closing door.

March 12

Andy's Frozen Custard

1523 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Dollar General

507 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A refrigerator door needs repair. Surfaces in the refrigerator need cleaning. The trash can in the restroom does not have a lid.

KFC

2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Soda nozzles need cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Kosmo's Greekafe

2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods in a flip-top refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. Two spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that was not a plain band such as a wedding band while preparing food.

Onyx Coffee Lab

7058 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1A, Springdale

Critical violations: Quiche and pumpkin pie were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: The ice machine had a build-up of black residue on the ice formation area.

Quick Stop Pastries and Design

1810 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B6, Springdale

No violations.

Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean Cafe

2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of desserts in a display case were not labeled in accordance to law. A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.

TJ's Sandwich Shop

908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two sheet pans were stored in the handwashing sink. Some foods in the flip top refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The door to the employee restroom was not closed. Several ceiling tiles in the food preparation area need to be replaced.

Whataburger

4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Masking tape was applied to each handle of an upright refrigerator.

March 13

Chick-fil-A

1369 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Doodlebugs Daycare & Preschool

1228 Brookhaven Court, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The surface of the refrigerators and filters need cleaning.

Elizabeth Richardson Center

2871 American St., Springdale

No violations.

Farmington Career Academies

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: Diced chicken was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

From Caterpillars to Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Shiloh Christian Indoor Concessions

1707 Johnson Road, Springdale

No violations.

Pinpoint Fayetteville

23 N. Block St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Shiloh Christian Schools

1707 Johnson Road, Springdale

No violations.

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods in a cold holding table were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

March 14

Red Kite Coffee Co.

1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a bracelet. The retail food permit was not issued at the time of inspection.

Apple Seeds

2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

No violations.

Dickson Street Pub

303 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection.

Elmdale School

420 N. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: A warewashing unit was not reaching the correct temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

Fayetteville Nutrition

1822 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several dispensing utensils were stored with the handle down in the container. The posted retail food permit was expired.

Jimmy's Egg

3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Unit 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged, ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were stored on food prep counters. The retail food permit was not posted.

Little Caesar's

2682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

Ecclesia College Mission Networks Dining Hall

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: People unnecessary to the food establishment may not be in the food preparation, food storage or warewashing areas; a handwashing sink does not appear to have been used. An employee's drink was not covered. Employees did not wash hands between glove changes. No sanitizer was being dispensed in the dish machine. The refrigerator was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. There is a large gap in the bottom of a walk-in cooler door.

McNair Middle School

3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Mount Sequoyah Assembly

150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A plate of cookies and containers of condiments were not protected by a sneeze guard. Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. A small section of ceiling near a ventilation hood needs repair.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no hand soap at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Three knives in the food preparation area had food residue on the surface. Ranch dressing was at 68 degrees on ice.

Noncritical violations: Several floors throughout the establishment need cleaning.

Willis Shaw Elementary School

4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of hummus was not labeled or date-marked. There was a condensation leak in the walk-in freezer, ongoing issue.

B & R Meat Processing

633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow

No violations.

Backwoods Beer & Goods

10964 Devil's Den Road, Winslow

Critical violations: A variance is needed for pressure cooked containers of apple jelly and hot dog relish. A HACCP plan and analysis must be documented.

Noncritical violations: None

Chick-fil-A

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Firehouse Subs

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A prep table was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The interior of a prep table needs cleaning.

March 15

Grandma's House Cafe

21588 U.S. 71 South, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Storage cabinets in the food preparation area need cleaning. Two table top fryers do not have mechanical ventilation.

Holcomb Elementary School

2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pizza rolls were at 127 degrees on the buffet table.

Noncritical violations: None

Holt Middle School

2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pizza on the buffet line was not at 135 degrees or more.

Noncritical violations: None

House of Taste

318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A can of food and a pan were in the handwashing sink. Multiple items in coolers were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Pans of breadcrumb coating were not covered.

Jimmy John's

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale

Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: Deli meats were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water to the handwashing sink is not getting hot enough.

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked and labeled as needed.

Noncritical violations: A refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Personal items were stored on top of a refrigerator.

Walker Elementary School

1701 S. 40th St., Springdale

No violations.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Multiple spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Winslow Community Meals

1057 Ella Road, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that is not a plain band and a wristwatch.

March 18

Cracker Barrel

1022 S. 48th St., Springdale

No violations.

Impact Nutrition

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

No violations.

La Esperanza Supermarket

204 Berry St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cheese was not labeled with source information.

Noncritical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the restroom. Packaged cream cheese was held past its discard date.

Mai Lee's Eggrolls

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A food container was in the handwashing sink. Hot water was not available at the handwashing sink. Homemade noodles were being sold; establishment cannot sell food from unapproved sources. Running water is not accessible at all times. A bucket of sanitizer was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Foods were not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.

Penguin Ed's BBQ

6347 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was cigarette trash in the area where meat is smoked.

Noncritical violations: The handle to a scoop for pasta salad was stored in contact with the food.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

4093 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The potato chopper needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Spring Creek Market and Deli

501 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Taco Bell

1147 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

March 19

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Place, No. 6, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One refrigerator did not have a thermometer.

Don Pedro's

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Knowledge of food safety was not demonstrated by staff. A food employee washed hands in a sink for washing utensils. A food employee made bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. There was no water to the handwashing sink in the food preparation area; paper towels and soap were not available at a handwashing sink. Foods were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Cooked chicken, salsa and beans were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not at the correct concentration for sanitation. The restroom does not have a self-closing door.

E-Z Mart

320 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged sandwiches.

Noncritical violations: The milk cooler does not have a thermometer. Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. The trash can in the restroom does not have a lid.

Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

No violations.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

