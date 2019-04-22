Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
March 6
Captain D's
909 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Individual sauces were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: None
Feltner Brothers
2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.
Noncritical violations: None
Harps
3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Harps - Deli/Bakery
3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
La Huerta
2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Shelves in the wait station area need sealant or paint applied; a drawer handle is covered in duct tape.
School of Innovation
2667 Hylton Road, Springdale
Critical violations: A bottle and a container of ranch dressing were held past their discard dates.
Noncritical violations: The restroom does not have a self-closing door.
Sky Vue Lodge
22822 U.S. 71 North, Winslow
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A handwashing sink was obstructed. The trash cans in the kitchen were full.
Starbucks
4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Water to the warewashing machine was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.
Noncritical violations: None
Tang's Asian Market
224 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The ice machine had a build-up of black residue on the ice chute.
Village Inn
3364 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice cream and pie dispensing utensils were not stored properly. The outside grease receptacle was open.
Whole Hog Cafe
3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Z's Brick Oven Pizza
2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was no hand soap at the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: The service sink has been removed. The posted retail food permit is expired.
March 7
Buffalo Wild Wings
3990 S. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.
Central Junior High School
2811 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale
No violations.
Central Junior High School Basketball Concession
2811 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale
No violations.
Harps
1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above ham.
Noncritical violations: None
Harps - Deli/Bakery
1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Mariachi's Grill & Cantina
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cooked meat was held past its discard date. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink in the bar area did not have soap or paper towels.
Flying Burrito Co.
3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The soda fountain nozzles needed cleaning.
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wrist watch; workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food. The outside garbage dumpster does not have a drain plug installed. The ceiling and wall coverings near the bulk ice machine need repair. Several lights and ballasts in the food preparation area need to be replaced.
Thai Diner
514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid.
Noncritical violations: The mechanical ventilation hood was not in operation while food was being cooked.
Schlotzsky's Deli
2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Water to the handwashing sink was not getting hot enough. The back door was propped open so that there was not protection against the entry of insects and rodents. The high limit switch for the water heater is malfunctioning.
Noncritical violations: A light in the walk-in cooler needs to be replaced. The posted retail food permit was expired.
Quick Bites
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Mockingbird Kitchen
1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid. Three spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Food employees were not wearing effective hair restraints.
March 8
Slim Chickens
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Between uses utensils were being stored in standing water at 99 degrees. The interior surface of a prep table for raw chicken needs cleaning. Some areas of the ceiling need cleaning.
Loafin Joe's
3896 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
No violations.
Little Greek Restaurant
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Shelves in the food preparation area need cleaning.
East Side Grill
1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There were two plastic bottles and a metal strainer in the bar handwashing sink. A container of egg wash was at 53 degrees while on ice.
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing two bracelets. The door to the bulk ice machine needs cleaning. The fan shrouds and shelves in the walk-in refrigerator need cleaning.
Ci Ci's Pizza
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Personal items were stored on top of packaged food.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
No violations.
Berry Natural
3059 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A bowl was stored in a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Bayyari Elementary School
2199 Scottsdale St., Springdale
No violations.
Auntie Anne's
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 13, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An ice scoop handle was stored in contact with ice. The ware washing area needs cleaning. The soda nozzles and the surfaces of the refrigerator need cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.
March 11
Wendy's
4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Time-controlled for safety procedures for food were not being followed as needed. The microwave needs cleaning.
Noncritical violations: None
Walgreens
3251 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations.
SOL Rev
704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Mini-Mart
758 W. North St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Lucky Luke's BBQ
1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Ice and straws were in the handwashing sink. Pork was at 108 degrees in hot holding. A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Eureka Pizza
1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: A container of chicken wings was not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: The lid of the freezer needs to be repaired.
El Vasito Loko
503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale
Critical violations: Shrimp was not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Packaged food and personal items were stored on the same shelf. Shelves in the refrigerator need cleaning.
Quick Stop Pastries and Design
1810 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B6, Springdale
Opening inspection.
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at two handwashing sinks. Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. A trash can in the restrooms did not have lid; the restroom does not have a self-closing door.
March 12
Andy's Frozen Custard
1523 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations.
Dollar General
507 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A refrigerator door needs repair. Surfaces in the refrigerator need cleaning. The trash can in the restroom does not have a lid.
KFC
2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Soda nozzles need cleaning.
Noncritical violations: None
Kosmo's Greekafe
2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Foods in a flip-top refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. Two spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that was not a plain band such as a wedding band while preparing food.
Onyx Coffee Lab
7058 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1A, Springdale
Critical violations: Quiche and pumpkin pie were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: The ice machine had a build-up of black residue on the ice formation area.
Quick Stop Pastries and Design
1810 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B6, Springdale
No violations.
Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery
1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean Cafe
2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Containers of desserts in a display case were not labeled in accordance to law. A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.
TJ's Sandwich Shop
908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two sheet pans were stored in the handwashing sink. Some foods in the flip top refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: The door to the employee restroom was not closed. Several ceiling tiles in the food preparation area need to be replaced.
Whataburger
4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Masking tape was applied to each handle of an upright refrigerator.
March 13
Chick-fil-A
1369 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations.
Doodlebugs Daycare & Preschool
1228 Brookhaven Court, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The surface of the refrigerators and filters need cleaning.
Elizabeth Richardson Center
2871 American St., Springdale
No violations.
Farmington Career Academies
12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington
Critical violations: Diced chicken was held past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: None
From Caterpillars to Butterflies
90 Southwinds Road, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.
Shiloh Christian Indoor Concessions
1707 Johnson Road, Springdale
No violations.
Pinpoint Fayetteville
23 N. Block St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Shiloh Christian Schools
1707 Johnson Road, Springdale
No violations.
Wendy's
1473 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Foods in a cold holding table were not at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
March 14
Red Kite Coffee Co.
1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a bracelet. The retail food permit was not issued at the time of inspection.
Apple Seeds
2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
No violations.
Dickson Street Pub
303 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection.
Elmdale School
420 N. West End St., Springdale
Critical violations: A warewashing unit was not reaching the correct temperature for sanitation.
Noncritical violations: None
Fayetteville Nutrition
1822 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Several dispensing utensils were stored with the handle down in the container. The posted retail food permit was expired.
Jimmy's Egg
3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Unit 3, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged, ready-to-eat food.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were stored on food prep counters. The retail food permit was not posted.
Little Caesar's
2682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
Ecclesia College Mission Networks Dining Hall
9653 Nations Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: People unnecessary to the food establishment may not be in the food preparation, food storage or warewashing areas; a handwashing sink does not appear to have been used. An employee's drink was not covered. Employees did not wash hands between glove changes. No sanitizer was being dispensed in the dish machine. The refrigerator was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. There is a large gap in the bottom of a walk-in cooler door.
McNair Middle School
3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations.
Mount Sequoyah Assembly
150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A plate of cookies and containers of condiments were not protected by a sneeze guard. Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. A small section of ceiling near a ventilation hood needs repair.
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was no hand soap at a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Popeye's
5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Three knives in the food preparation area had food residue on the surface. Ranch dressing was at 68 degrees on ice.
Noncritical violations: Several floors throughout the establishment need cleaning.
Willis Shaw Elementary School
4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A container of hummus was not labeled or date-marked. There was a condensation leak in the walk-in freezer, ongoing issue.
B & R Meat Processing
633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow
No violations.
Backwoods Beer & Goods
10964 Devil's Den Road, Winslow
Critical violations: A variance is needed for pressure cooked containers of apple jelly and hot dog relish. A HACCP plan and analysis must be documented.
Noncritical violations: None
Chick-fil-A
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Firehouse Subs
1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A prep table was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: The interior of a prep table needs cleaning.
March 15
Grandma's House Cafe
21588 U.S. 71 South, Winslow
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Storage cabinets in the food preparation area need cleaning. Two table top fryers do not have mechanical ventilation.
Holcomb Elementary School
2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Pizza rolls were at 127 degrees on the buffet table.
Noncritical violations: None
Holt Middle School
2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Pizza on the buffet line was not at 135 degrees or more.
Noncritical violations: None
House of Taste
318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A can of food and a pan were in the handwashing sink. Multiple items in coolers were not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Pans of breadcrumb coating were not covered.
Jimmy John's
4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale
Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Mike's One Stop
984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow
Critical violations: Deli meats were not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: None
Sonic
1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Water to the handwashing sink is not getting hot enough.
Ven Mart
2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked and labeled as needed.
Noncritical violations: A refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Personal items were stored on top of a refrigerator.
Walker Elementary School
1701 S. 40th St., Springdale
No violations.
Wood Stone Craft Pizza
557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Multiple spray bottles were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Winslow Community Meals
1057 Ella Road, Winslow
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that is not a plain band and a wristwatch.
March 18
Cracker Barrel
1022 S. 48th St., Springdale
No violations.
Impact Nutrition
1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville
No violations.
La Esperanza Supermarket
204 Berry St., Springdale
Critical violations: Packaged cheese was not labeled with source information.
Noncritical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the restroom. Packaged cream cheese was held past its discard date.
Mai Lee's Eggrolls
107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: A food container was in the handwashing sink. Hot water was not available at the handwashing sink. Homemade noodles were being sold; establishment cannot sell food from unapproved sources. Running water is not accessible at all times. A bucket of sanitizer was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Foods were not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.
Penguin Ed's BBQ
6347 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was cigarette trash in the area where meat is smoked.
Noncritical violations: The handle to a scoop for pasta salad was stored in contact with the food.
Jim's Razorback Pizza
4093 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The potato chopper needs cleaning.
Noncritical violations: None
Spring Creek Market and Deli
501 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Taco Bell
1147 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
March 19
Bradley's Donuts
56 Yukon Place, No. 6, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One refrigerator did not have a thermometer.
Don Pedro's
300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Knowledge of food safety was not demonstrated by staff. A food employee washed hands in a sink for washing utensils. A food employee made bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. There was no water to the handwashing sink in the food preparation area; paper towels and soap were not available at a handwashing sink. Foods were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Cooked chicken, salsa and beans were not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not at the correct concentration for sanitation. The restroom does not have a self-closing door.
E-Z Mart
320 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged sandwiches.
Noncritical violations: The milk cooler does not have a thermometer. Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. The trash can in the restroom does not have a lid.
Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)
3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville
No violations.
Lucky Luke's BBQ
1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
NW News on 04/22/2019
Print Headline: Restaurant inspections
Comments