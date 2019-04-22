Plunge at Arkansas waterfall hurts teen

A 15-year-old male from Texas was hospitalized on Saturday after he fell from a waterfall in Newton County, authorities said.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said the teenager fell approximately 15 feet from a bluff at Mule Tail Falls, a popular waterfall located along the bluff line to Hawksbill Crag. The teen severely injured his legs and suffered facial injuries.

Wheeler said approximately 30 rescue personnel responded to the scene and that the teen was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale.

The incident comes eight days after a 20-year-old Iowa college student fell 100 feet to her death at Hawksbill Crag.

