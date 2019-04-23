Police: 90-year-old killed after SUV slams into back of car on central Arkansas highway

An SUV slammed into the back of a car Monday night along a central Arkansas highway, killing the car's 90-year-old driver and injuring the other driver, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Audrey Heer, 90, of Bauxite was in a stopped vehicle in the outside lane of U.S. 70, about a mile west of Woodard Road in Saline County, at about 11:15 a.m. Officials said another driver didn’t see Heer’s car and struck it from behind.

Heer suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, police said.

A crash report listed the driver of the GMC Yukon as a 44-year-old man from Benton who went to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The report didn’t say why Heer had stopped in the road.

State police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 127 have died in crashes on Arkansas roads, including more than 30 so far in April.