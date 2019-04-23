Sections
Arkansas high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 5:03 p.m. 1comment

Authorities in southwest Arkansas arrested a high school math teacher accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student, police said.

The Arkansas State Police and authorities in Prescott arrested 33-year-old Leona Nivens at her home Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

Police said Nivens previously had improper sexual contact with a 15-year-old student while working at Prescott High School.

The school placed her on administrative leave, pending an outcome to the charges, according to a police statement.

Nevada County jail records didn’t list Nivens as an inmate Tuesday afternoon.

