Firearms maker to bring over 500 jobs to Little Rock with new headquarters

CZ-USA announced Tuesday that it plans to build its North American headquarters at the Port of Little Rock. - Photo by John Sykes

CZ-USA, the U.S.-based affiliate of Czech firearms manufacturer Ceska zbrojovka a.s. Uhersky Brod, plans to build its North American headquarters and a manufacturing facility at the Port of Little Rock, the company said Tuesday.

The $90 million project will bring 565 jobs over a six-year period, the company said in a news release.

“As CZ looked to increase our presence in North America, it engaged in a multi-state search for the ideal location,” said Bogdan Heczko, CZ-USA chairman of the board. “The Arkansas workforce, culture, business climate and industry support cleared the way for us to choose Little Rock as our new home.”

Construction is set to start immediately, the company said, with initial start-up planned for March 2020.



“We are honored to have a world-renowned brand such as CZ call Arkansas home,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “The location in the growing Port of Little Rock, combined with the high-paying jobs created by the company, will improve the quality of life for all Arkansans.”

