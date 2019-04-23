Sections
Firearms maker to bring over 500 jobs to Little Rock with new headquarters

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:24 a.m. 10comments
story.lead_photo.caption CZ-USA announced Tuesday that it plans to build its North American headquarters at the Port of Little Rock. - Photo by John Sykes

CZ-USA, the U.S.-based affiliate of Czech firearms manufacturer Ceska zbrojovka a.s. Uhersky Brod, plans to build its North American headquarters and a manufacturing facility at the Port of Little Rock, the company said Tuesday.

The $90 million project will bring 565 jobs over a six-year period, the company said in a news release.

“As CZ looked to increase our presence in North America, it engaged in a multi-state search for the ideal location,” said Bogdan Heczko, CZ-USA chairman of the board. “The Arkansas workforce, culture, business climate and industry support cleared the way for us to choose Little Rock as our new home.”

Construction is set to start immediately, the company said, with initial start-up planned for March 2020.

“We are honored to have a world-renowned brand such as CZ call Arkansas home,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “The location in the growing Port of Little Rock, combined with the high-paying jobs created by the company, will improve the quality of life for all Arkansans.”

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • abb
    April 23, 2019 at 11:46 a.m.

    Thank goodness. Tired of waiting on parts for our CZ Scorpion EVO2 SBR kits. Great little car gun, esp. when suppressed.

  • abb
    April 23, 2019 at 12:16 p.m.

    Also, thank you to REPUBLICANS who made this happen. More CNC jobs, CNC software engineers, sales, customer service, FFL oversight, accountants, fed compliance pax, packaging, shipping, "pin pushers", trainers, safety etc. LOTS of blue collar jobs in a much needed area of LR.

  • Gnusman48
    April 23, 2019 at 12:29 p.m.

    Great! Just what we need. More firearms.
  • StrayGoose70
    April 23, 2019 at 12:46 p.m.

    Great! Another fantastic product brings more jobs and money to Arkansas. CZ is one of the most respected firearms makers in the world, and one of the most copied. Now, all they need is a factory outlet!!!
  • StrayGoose70
    April 23, 2019 at 12:48 p.m.

    One can never have enough firearms!
  • DowBM
    April 23, 2019 at 12:52 p.m.

    Bring Staropramen
  • seitan
    April 23, 2019 at 12:57 p.m.

    Uh oh. The ammosexuals are going into heat. Glad for the jobs, though, assuming that it actually happens.
  • DowBM
    April 23, 2019 at 12:57 p.m.

    and smazeny syr
  • PopMom
    April 23, 2019 at 1:13 p.m.

    Seitan,

    Many of these job predictions do not pan out.
  • ArkCurmudgeon
    April 23, 2019 at 1:26 p.m.

    Is that the new mayor of Little Rock in that picture? Why would the new mayor show up for that announcement, considering the problem with murders, by handguns, that we have and in Little Rock?
