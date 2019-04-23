Fowler's 4 hits, 4 RBI lead Cardinals by Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nick Burdi, right, holds his arm after delivering a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2019. Burdi left the game with a team trainer, and the Diamondbacks won 12-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler had a four-hit game for the first time in six years, hitting his first home run this season and driving in four runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 13-5 on Monday night.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBI for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third in a row.

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San Diego.

Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.

Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed 4 runs and 3 hits -- all home runs -- in 6 innings. He struck out 10, reaching double digits for the fourth time in his big league career.

Adrian Houser (0-1) lost in his season debut and first big league start. He gave up 5 runs and 9 hits in 4-plus innings.

Kolten Wong hit an RBI single in the second, and Fowler made it 3-0 in the third with his first home run since July 24, a two-run drive.

Braun's solo homer and Perez's two-run home run tied the score in the fifth, but Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a two-run home run in the bottom half that chased Houser.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1 Bryce Harper bolted from the bench to angrily confront the plate umpire after being ejected, and it took three members of the Philadelphia Phillies to hold back the enraged slugger in a loss to the New York Mets. Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by pitching six fine innings while Jeff McNeil homered off Jake Arrieta. The Phillies have lost four of five. The game started 1 1/2 hours late because of rain. Matz (2-1) allowed one run and three hits, and beat the Phillies for the first time in seven career starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, PIRATES 4 Pittsburgh reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, a chilling low point for Pittsburgh in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Burdi, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, had already given up five runs in a third of an inning when he fired a 96 mph fastball to Jarrod Dyson. The 26-year-old Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing the pitch then crumpled to the ground. Surrounded by teammates, a trainer and Manager Clint Hurdle, Burdi sobbed on the mound before standing and walking off holding his arm.

ROCKIES 7, NATIONALS 5 Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking homer for his 1,000th career hit and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals. Arenado also doubled twice and drove in two to help the Rockies win for the seventh time in eight games. He is the ninth Rockies player to reach 1,000 hits, getting there with a solo shot off Wander Suero (1-2) in the seventh to make it 6-5. Mark Reynolds and pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia also homered for Colorado, and Trevor Story singled twice and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3 Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped stop a season-high four-game skid with a victory over Kansas City. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller (2-2). It's the ninth time this season the Royals have lost after holding a lead in the sixth inning or beyond.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 2 Jose Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a home run and four RBI and Chicago beat Baltimore. McCann's three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu's shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott. Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth. The rebuilding Orioles have lost four consecutive, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 -- their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 5 Jorge Polanco had four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Minnesota Twins to their fourth consecutive victory. Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz had RBI singles around Polanco's two-run single in a four-run sixth as the Twins built a 7-1 lead. Polanco homered in the eighth. C.J. Cron put Minnesota ahead with a two-run double in the first, and Jason Castro led off the second with a home run that boosted the lead to 3-0. Jake Odorizzi (2-2) won his second start in a row, allowing 2 runs and 8 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

