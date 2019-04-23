Delta Roots Country Festival to celebrate singer who grew up in Arkansas

Hello, Darlin'.

Count on hearing that phrase more than once on Saturday at the Delta Roots Country Festival in downtown Helena-West Helena.

That’s because the inaugural festival is also a tribute to the late country singer Conway Twitty, who grew up as Harold Lloyd Jenkins in Helena before becoming one of the best-selling recording artists of the ‘70s and ‘80s with hits like “Tight Fittin’ Jeans,” “(Lying Here With) Linda on My Mind” and, of course, “Hello, Darlin’.”

Chris Kroeze, a contestant on NBC's The Voice, will headline the event, which starts at 11 a.m. on the Main Stage at 116 Cherry St.

Also appearing will be Twitty’s grandson, Tre Twitty, and Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn. The country music progeny will perform songs made famous in chart-topping duets by their grandparents and will also cover solo hits by Conway and Loretta.

Other acts include Mother Hubbard & The Regulators of Little Rock, Phillips County native CW Gatlin, The Live Wire Band, Zach Day, Taylor Wilkison and John King.

Along with a full day of music there will be food vendors, craft beer, a cash bar, arts and crafts and other attractions, according to a news release.

For those wanting to take in some Delta scenery and get in a little exercise before the music begins, a 12-mile Country Twitty Bike Ride will start at 9 a.m. at 200 Walnut Street.

Festival tickets are $10 and are available at deltarootscountry.event-brite.com or at the King Biscuit Blues Festival office, 319 Phillips St., Helena-West Helena.

The bike ride is also $10 and, as with the festival, tickets and more information can be found at deltarootscountry.event-brite.com.