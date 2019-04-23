Husband arrested in wife's '17 death

A Charleston man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife in 2017.

Heath Wayne Owens, 48, was arrested April 12 on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, according to Carroll County court records.

Linda Owens was shot once in the chest June 17, 2017, according to an affidavit from Lt. Blake Ringberg of the Carroll County sheriff's office.

Deputies found her body on the deck of a cabin in rural Carroll County and found a gun in the grass 13 feet away.

Linda Owens' death was originally ruled a suicide, but tests revealed that Heath Owens had gun residue on his hands and clothes the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Ringberg wrote there were inconsistencies in Heath Owens' story of what happened that night.

