Judge gives preliminary approval for employee pay suit; deal offers $1.15M for officers, firefighters

CONWAY — A judge gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a $1.15 million settlement between the city of Conway and more than 100 current and former police officers and firefighters.

Judge Troy Braswell, ruling in Faulkner County Circuit Court, set a Sept. 5 fairness hearing on the plan. Approval would resolve a class-action lawsuit filed in 2012 when Tab Townsell was mayor and still being litigated more than two years into the term of Mayor Bart Castleberry.

Attorney Thomas Thrash, who represents the 128 current or former officers and firefighters covered in the class-action lawsuit, said outside court that he expects payments will go out 45 days after the September hearing.

The lawsuit resulted from a salary dispute involving money from a local sales tax approved in 2001.

