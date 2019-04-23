Man gets 35-year term for '17 death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty to murder Friday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Anferney Amram, 20, was originally charged with capital murder and aggravated residential burglary in the fatal shooting of Xavier Williams.

Police found Williams, 24, dead Aug. 17, 2017, in his apartment at Strawberry Meadows Place. He was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun the day before, according to a police report.

Amram told police he shot Williams because he threatened Amram's family. He said he planned to kill Williams a few months earlier, and he stole the gun to shoot him, according to a news release from Springdale police.

During a brief hearing, Amram turned to face members of Williams' family, who were in the courtroom. He apologized and asked for their forgiveness. One of Williams' relative sobbed loudly.

Amram, who spent much of the hearing staring at the floor, also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated residential burglary. The two 35-year sentences handed down by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay will run concurrently. Amram was given credit for 608 days of jail time served.

Amram would have faced life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if he had been convicted of capital murder. First-degree murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Four others face a range of charges related to Williams' murder or its aftermath. Their cases are pending.

State Desk on 04/23/2019