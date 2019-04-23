NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing is good on most areas of the lake.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker said the best fishing is south of the Arkansas 12 bridge. Use minnows or jigs three to 10 feet deep around standing timber, lay-down trees and brush piles.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs, spinner baits or jig and pigs. Average surface water temperature is in the high 50s to low 60s.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie fishing is good three to 10 feet deep with minnows or jigs around brush. Some big crappie and lots of limits are being caught.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad in the Hickory Creek area. The white bass run is going strong in the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms. Good lure choices are small jigs or small spoons. Try fly fishing with nymphs or midges in low water and streamers in high water.

The one generator that is operating at Beaver Dam is temporarily down for maintenance. The Army Corps of Engineers has been opening three to four flood gates periodically producing a flow equivalent to one generator running.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie fishing is good with small jigs six feet deep. Try worms for bluegill. Black bass are biting crank baits and jerk baits.

The lake is clear and fish have moved shallow.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows five feet deep. Use spinner baits for black bass in shallow water. Catfish are biting stink bait or liver.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good crappie fishing on the Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are in shallow water and preparing to spawn.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures at sunrise and sunset.

Illinois River

Stroud said high water has created tough fishing conditions. Try tube baits, grubs or spinner baits in normal flows.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Lake Eucha with hair jigs, tube jigs or minnows. Fish around brush in coves and along riprap.

Black bass fishing is fair at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, spinner baits, crank baits or jig and pigs.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around docks four to 14 feet deep. Catfish are biting cut bait.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the upstream one-third of the lake is fishing best. Try Ned rigs along gravel banks 12 to 15 feet deep.

On the midlake and lower lake areas, cast swim baits or Ned rigs over long gravel points. In the James River arm, use albino Zoom Flukes or floating plastic worms around spawning beds.

Average surface water temperature is in the low 60s.

