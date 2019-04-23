NWA outdoor briefs

Commissioners host town hall

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a town hall-style meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale.

The public is invited to ask the commissioners questions and learn more about the agency's work.

There will be some brief presentations before the open question period. Anyone who wishes to speak is encouraged to attend and sign up at the door to be called upon.

Lost Valley now open

Lost Valley near the Buffalo National River is now open after repairs and improvements were completed. Lost Valley reopened on Thursday.

The access road was rerouted, the parking area moved out of the Clark Creek flood zone and parking was made more handicapped accessible.

Lost Valley features a 1.1-mile trail, waterfall and bluff shelter. It is popular with wildflower enthusiasts, hikers and waterfall hunters.

Forest, wildlife workshop set

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free forest and wildlife management workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event is at Artex Ranch, 19600 Pummill Road, in Fayetteville. Participants will learn timber stand improvement, dirt road management and how to attract wildlife.

Ranch owner Jim Woodruff will take participants on a hay ride around the ranch to see management techniques he has completed on the property. Lunch is provided.

Register at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007.

Tour set at Woolsey Wet Prairie

Society of Wetland Scientists will host a wetland ecology tour from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 4 at Woolsey Wet Prairie, 15 S. Broyles, in Fayetteville.

Local experts in botany, ornithology and herpetology will give presentations and lead hikes.

For details contact Eric Fuselier, eric.fuselier@craftontull.com.

Greenhaw wins Elite contest

Tyler Greenhaw won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held April 6. His five bass weighed 16.62 pounds. Anglers fish solo in Elite tournaments.

Tim Clark was a close second with five bass at 16.52 pounds. Wes Paulin placed third with five bass at 14.84 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Gordon Harriman, 14.56. He also had big bass at 6.18 pounds; fifth, Caleb Baker, 14.2; sixth, Bub Taylor, 13.97; seventh, Jeremy Cline, 13.32; eighth, Darrin King, 13.11; ninth, Nicky Parson, 12.97; 10th, Wes Usrey, 12.66.

Cast Masters catch big bass

David Louks and Collin Cheatham won the Cast Masters bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on April 14. Their five bass weighed 21.88 pounds. Their largest was a 6.32-pound largemouth.

Five bass over six pounds, including a 7.3-pounder, were caught in the tournament.

Brian Rusher and Dustin Rogers were second with five bass at 19.92. Their largest was the 7.3-pounder. Rocky Hopkins and Travis Fox placed third with five bass at 17.49 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Tyler Greenhaw, Trent Arnold, 17.46; fifth, Wes Usrey, Terry Anderson, 16.59; sixth, Dale Marsh, Lee McLean, 16.08; seventh, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 15.82; eighth, Richard Rollins, Preston Scott, 15.66; ninth, Wes Paulin, Jeff Griffing, 15.64; 10th, Justin Hoffman, Bill Ramsey, 15.22.

Holts win at Guys, Gals

Teddy and Holly Holt won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament held April 14 at Table Rock Lake. Their five bass weighed 10.82 pounds. They also had big bass at 3.09 pounds.

Jeremy and Amber Brewer were second with five bass at 10.58 pounds. Mike and Cara Rose placed third with five bass at 9.98 pounds.

Club hosts 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters Archery Club will host a 3-D shoot May 4 at the Fort Crowder archer range east of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers with less cost for youth shooters. The shoot features 30 3-D targets. Archers may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details call 417-499-0335 or visit www.cherokeebowhunters.org.

Service looks to update forest plan

Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials are seeking public comment on a proposal to update the conservation practices for threatened, endangered and sensitive bat species in the forests.

"The amendment would better target measures to protect bat species and their habitats, including the Indiana Bat, said Amy Burt, forest planning.

Information on the project can be found on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55628.

Responses may be submitted by mail to: Forest Coordinator, 605 W. Main St, Russellville, AR 72801. Comments may also be mailed electronically to the Forest Supervisor's office, in a common digital format, to comments-southern-ozark-stfrancis@fs.fed.us. Please state "Plan Amendment and EA" in the subject line when providing electronic responses, or on the envelope when replying by mail. Comments may also be submitted in person at the open-house meetings.

Club offers paddling clinic

The Arkansas Canoe Club School of Whitewater Paddling will be May 3-5 at Turner Bend Campground on the Mulberry River near Cass.

Dozens of nationally certified instructors will teach whitewater kayaking, whitewater canoeing, swiftwater rescue and stand up paddle boarding.

Cost is $100 per participant, plus a $25 club membership.

For more information visit ArkansasCanoeClub.com.

