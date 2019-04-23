Police: Man injured in Northwest Arkansas shooting; 1 held

Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in Pea Ridge at 1072 Richards St. at about 9 a.m. this morning, police said. A 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Northwest Medical Center, and a 59-year-old man was taken to the Pea Ridge police station for questioning, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer for the department.

“This is still a working scene,” Lisenbee said, adding that there was no danger to the community.

The Pea Ridge School District issued an emergency phone call notifying parents of the shooting in response to a media announcement that there had been a shooting in or near the elementary school, according to Superintendent Rick Neal.

Neal said schools were operating normally shortly afterward and that there is no threat to the school, students or staff.