Police Beat

Police say gunshot hit woman in foot

Police said a man fired shots at four people Sunday in Jacksonville, hitting a woman in the foot, according to a Jacksonville Police report.

Anthony Carson, 26, fired three or four shots from a moped on Cross Street, victims reported. One of the bullets ricocheted and hit a woman's foot, the report said. Medics treated her at the scene.

Another victim said she felt one of "the bullets go through her hair," according to the police report.

After the shooting ended shortly before 7 p.m., Carson drove off on the moped, the report said. An officer later arrested him as he was driving on Block Ray Road, according to police.

Before the shooting, Carson had been in an argument with the group, the report said. Witnesses told police that Carson was angry that one of the men involved gave him and one of the women food.

Carson was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, a terroristic act, five counts of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief, running a stop sign, driving with a suspended license, driving without a vehicle license and driving without proof of insurance.

Metro on 04/23/2019