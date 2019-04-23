PREP TRACK: Pea Ridge sweeps 4A-1 Conference titles

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge's boys used the 200-meter dash to give the rest of their 4A-1 Conference competition the three-count.

Connor Escajeda, Cooper Elliott and Patrick Elliott took the top three spots in that race and led the Blackhawks to their third conference track championship during Monday's meet at Blackhawk Stadium. Pea Ridge finished the meet with 156 points while second-place Farmington had 130, followed by Gentry at 106.

At A Glance 4A-1 CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS at Pea Ridge Boys Team Scores 1. Pea Ridge 156 2. Farmington 130; 3. Gentry 106; 4. Harrison 91; 5. Gravette 90; 6. Huntsville 45; 7. Shiloh Christian 26; 8. (tie) Prairie Grove and Berryville 9. 100 1. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 11.20; 2. Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge, 11.34; 3. Deangelo Cartwright, Farmington, 11.56; 4. Foster Layman, Prairie Grove, 11.57; 5. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 11.64; 6 Julius Scott, Harrison, 11.75; 7. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 11.76; 8. Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 11.80. 200 1. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge, 22.67; 2. Cooper Elliott, Pea Ridge, 23.86; 3. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 23.89; 4. Devonte Donovan, Farmington, 23.93; 5. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 24.02; 6. Sam Santiago, Gentry, 24.12; 7. Damaria Donovan, Farmington, 24.15; 8. Adam Trammell, Pea Ridge, 24.35. 400 1. Gavin Cantrell, Harrison, 52.59; 2. Sam Santiago, Gentry, 53.00; 3. Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge, 53.16; 4. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 53.82; 5. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 54.08; 6. Josh Cartwright, Farmington, 55.13; 7. Blake Wilkinson, Gentry, 55.40; 8. Ross Wlliams, Prairie Grove, 55.72. 800 Zach Akridge, Farmington, 2:08.36; 2. Ruben Whitney, Farmingotn, 2:10.31; 3. Luke Sluyter, Shiloh, 2:10.44; 4. Sander VanderVeen, Pea Ridge, 2:11.26; 5. Kevin Vasquez, Pea Ridge, 2:13.21; 6. Collin Hummell, Farmington, 2:15.04; 7. Mario Carona, Gentry, 2:15.36; 8. Johnny Dunfee, Gravette, 2:16.64. 1,600 1. Colton Edens, Huntsville, 4:49.05; 2. Tanner Barbee, Huntsville, 4:55.03; 3. Jayden Reynolds, Harrison, 4:55.67; 4. Jacob Truman, Gentry, 5:01.23; 5. Kolby Gardner, Farmington, 5:06.98; 6. Levi Schultz, Pea Ridge, 5:07.49; 7. Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 5:08.43; 8. Jett Loenneke, Huntsville, 5:09.84. 3,200 1. Colton Edens, Huntsville, 10:42.53; 2. Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 10:58.92; 3. Jayden Reynolds, Harrison, 11:01.52; 4. Kolby Gardner, Farmington, 11:19.81; 5. Levi Schultz, Pea Ridge, 11:32.57; 6. Eduardo Rangel, Berryville, 11:56.02; 7. Layton Powell, Pea Ridge, 12:22.53; 8. Bradford, Adam Gravette 12:23.32 110 Hurdles 1. Brandon Atwood, Gentry, 16.00; 2. Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 16.19; 3. Trace South, Farmington, 16.24; 4. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge, 16.32; 5. Kyle Rachel, Gravette, 16.46; 6. Caleb Brown, Gravette, 17.08; 7. Jeremiah Lara, Farmington, 17.62; 8. Colbey Norman, Pea Ridge, 18.14. 300 Hurdles 1. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge, 42.78; 2. Kyle Rachel, Gravette, 42.83; 3. Caleb Brown, Gravette, 43.03; 4. Trace South, Farmington, 43.40; 5. Brandon Atwood, Gentry, 44.17; 6. Tajae White, Gravette, 44.30; 7. Jeremiah Lara, Farmington, 45.55; 8. Michael Scott, Harrison, 45.76. 4x100 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Adam Trammell, Connor Escajeda, Cooper Elliot, Patrick Elliott), 43.80; 2. Farmington, 44.57; 3. Gentry, 45.50; 4. Harrison, 45.98; 5. Gravette, 46.20; 6. Shiloh Christian, 47.34; 7. Prairie Grove, 47.51; 8. Berryville, 47.92. 4x400 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Adam Trammell, Shaed Cates, Josiah Small, Connor Escajeda), 3:34.70; 2. Gentry, 3:41.50; 3. Gravette, 3:42.17; 4. Farmington, 3:47.39; 5. Shiloh Christian, 3:50.38; 6. Berryville, 3:52.15; 7. Harrison, 3:56.80; 8. Prairie Grove, 4:07.27 4x800 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Josiah Small, Kevin Vasquez, Sander VanderVeen, Shaed Cates), 8:51.45; 2. Gravette, 9:01.89; 3. Huntsville, 9:11.99; 4. Gentry, 9:46.07; 5. Harrison, 9:52.21; 6. Farmington, 10:00.70; 7. Berryville, 11:34.00. Discus 1. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 143-7; 2. Kerlose Ruzek, Gentry, 132-1; 3. Brooks Both, Harrison, 126-10; 4. Logan Spears, Pea Ridge, 120-8; 5. Brandon Atwood, Gentry, 119-7.5; 6. Garrett Taylor, Farmington, 115-9; 7. Ben Macedo, Farmington, 111-4; 8. Jose Barrios, Gentry, 106-1. High Jump 1. Michael Scott, Harrison, 6-0; 2. Carson Ricketts, Harrison, 6-0; 3. Blake Wilkinson, Gentry, 5-10; 4. Will Feemster, Pea Ridge, 5-10; 5. Beau Tomblin, Gentry, 5-10; 6. (tie) Grayden Edwards, Pea Ridge and Tate Busey, Pea Ridge, 5-6; 8. Julius Scott, Harrison, 5-6. Long Jump 1. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 20-10.75; 2 Tajae White, Gravette, 20-4.5; 3. Carson Ricketts, Harrison, 20-0.75; 4. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 19-10; 5. Danny Valenzuela, Farmington, 19-7.5; 6. Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 19-6.5; 7. Cy Hilger, Gravette, 19-3.25; 8. Julius Scott, Harrison, 19-2. Pole Vault 1. Trace South, Farmington, 14-0; 2. Zach Woods, Pea Ridge, 13-6; 3. Lance Nunley, Pea Ridge, 11-6; 4. Drake Wolfenden, Pea Ridge, 11-0; 5. Mateo Cain, Gentry, 11-0; 6. Aaron Hamilton, Harrison, 11-0; 7. Caleb Neil, Pea Ridge, 10-6; 8. Lee Roberts, Gentry, 10-6. Shot Put 1. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 52-10; 2. Hayden Vanderpool, Harrison, 47-11; 3. Zach Schaffer, Harrison, 43-7.5; 4. Kerlose Ruzek, Gentry, 43-1.5; 5. Jarrod Barker, Gravette, 40-0; 6. Chuck Carlson, Farmington, 39-7; 7. Mike Erickson, Pea Ridge, 38-5.5; 8. Jacob Rogers, Farmington 38-05.25 Triple Jump 1. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 42-9.25; 2. Tajae White, Gravette, 41-3.75; 3. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 41-3; 4. Carson Ricketts, Harrison, 39-5; 5. Cy Hilger, Gravette, 39-5; 6. Sam Santiago, Gentry. 39-0.5; 7. Danny Valenzuela, Farmington, 38-9.25; 8. Jaiden Henry, Shiloh, 38-7 Girls Team Scores 1. Pea Ridge 199; 2. Farmington 109; 3. Gravette 85; 4. Harrison 78.5; 5. Shiloh Christian 61; 6. (tie) Prairie Grove and Huntsville 40; 8. Gentry 23.5; 9. Berryville 13 100 1. Lauren Glenn, Shiloh, 13.07; 2. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 13.10; 3. Amelia Fuqua, Farmington, 13.17; 4. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 13.41; 5. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 13.41; 6. Clarie Hale, Pea Ridge, 13.42; 7. Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge, 13.55; 8. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 13.57. 200 1. Lauren Glenn, Shiloh, 27.36;) 2. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 27.76; 3. Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge, 28.32; 4. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 28.63; 5. Brook Deihl, Gravette, 28.71; 6. Alexis Roach, Farmington, 28.83; 7. Amelia Fuqua, Farmington, 28.91; 8. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 28.95. 400 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 1:01.72; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 1:02.26; 3. Sally Bird, Gravette, 1:04.45; 4. Ashley Akridge, Farmington, 1:04.47; 5. Gracie Berger, Gravette, 1:04.71; 6. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 1:05.82; 7. Hailey Long, Gravette, 1:06.56; 8. Cecilia Doss, Berryville, 1:06.59. 800 1. Sally Bird, Gravette, 2:31.98; 2. Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 2:36.52; 3. Alyssa LeDuc, Prairie Grove, 2:38.02; 4. Eva Miranda, Huntsville, 2:40.08); 5. Madison Trammell, Harrison, 2:42.06; 6. Lauren Wright, Pea Ridge, 2:45.03; 7. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:46.30; 8. Dallice White, Pea Ridge, 2:47.72. 1,600 1. Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove, 5:36.06; 2. Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 5:47.72; 3. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 5:50.15; 4. Eva Miranda, Huntsville, 5:56.98; 5. Aidan Smithee, Harrison, 6:14.02; 6. Megan Thompson, Prairie Grove, 6:16.77; 7. Addie Nall, Prairie Grove, 6:20.52; 8. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 6:25.80. 3,200 1. Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove, 12:00.60; 2. Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 12:49.72; 3. Bobbie Johnson, Huntsville, 13:51.26; 4. Eva Miranda, Huntsville, 13:52.07; 5. Madison Trammell, Harrison, 14:26.09; 6. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 14:27.97; 7. Allie King, Pea Ridge, 14:35.75; 8. Addie Jones, Harrison, 14:45.03. 100 Hurdles 1. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 17.24; 2. Kendra Poor, Huntsville, 17.61; 3. Clarie Hale, Pea Ridge, 17.73; 4. Heidi Vinson, Gentry, 18.20; 5. Kerri Rollo, Gravette, 18.26; 6. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 18.47; 7. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 18.53; 8. Mikayla Humphrey, Pea Ridge, 18.54. 300 Hurdles 1. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 52.64; 2. Heidi Vinson, Gentry, 53.00; 3. Mikayla Humphrey, Pea Ridge, 53.08; 4. Olivia McCraken, Pea Ridge, 53.96; 5. Clarie Hale, Pea Ridge, 54.02; 6. Kendra Poor, Huntsville, 54.16; 7. Hailey Long, Gravette, 54.70; 8. Kerri Rollo, Gravette, 55.07. 4x100 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Clarie Hale, Shelby Dunlap, Jamison Toms, Cassidy Mooneyhan), 52.88; 2. Farmington, 52.91; 3. Gravette, 54.44; 4. Harrison, 55.63. 4x400 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Madison Smith, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Olivia McCracken, Blakelee Winn), 4:20.32; 2. Farmington, 4:23.09; 3. Gravette, 4:27.48; 4. Shiloh Christian, 4:45.73; 5. Huntsville, 5:03.36; 6. Gentry, 5:08.11. 4x800 Relay 1. Harrison (Ruthy Ryan, Aidan Smithee, Cassandra Benefiel, Madison Trammel), 10:37.14; 2. Prairie Grove, 10:38.84; 3. Gravette, 10:51.57; 4. Pea Ridge, 11:15.19; 5. Shiloh, 12:27.94; 6. Farmington, 12:43.16; 7. Huntsville, 13:16.78 Discus 1. Meredith Mitchell, Pea Ridge, 94-7; 2. Brea Woods, Farmington, 88-1; 3. Abby Olvera, Gravette, 87-9; 4. McKenzie Kilingman, Pea Ridge, 86-3; 5. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 83-10; 6. Marion Groberg, Harrison, 82-3; 7. Tania Diaz, Gentry, 78-2; 8. Kaylee Elder, Prairie Grove 76-8. High Jump 1. Ella Brandt, Harrison, 5-1; 2. Kynley Burton, Pea Ridge, 5-1; 3. Ashley Akridge, Farmington, 5-0; 4. (tie) Emily Evans, Shiloh, and Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 4-10; 6. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 4-8; 7. Eleana May, Huntsville, 4-8; 8. Marie Claire Lynch, Farmington, 4-8. Long Jump 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 17-3.75; 2. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 16-4; 3. Alexis Roach, Farmington, 16-3; 4. Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge, 16-0.25; 5. Ashley Akridge, Farmington, 15-10.5; 6. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 15-6.75; 7. Madison Smith, Pea Ridge, 15-1.5; 8. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 14-11.25. Pole Vault 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 11-6; 2. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 10-6; 3. Lauren Wright, Pea Ridge, 10-0; 4. (tie) Katie Crabb, Harrison, and Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge, 8-6; 6. (tie) Allie King, Pea Ridge, and Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 8-0; 8. Mattie Fancher, Berryville, 8-0. Shot Put 1. Shelbye Varner, Gravette, 32-7; 2. Marion Groberg, Harrison, 32-6.75; 3. Kate Powell, Berryville, 32-0; 4. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 30-6.5; 5. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 30-6.25; 6. Abby Olvera, Gravette, 30-5; 7. Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge, 27-8.5; 8. Kori Parker, Harrison, 26-10.25 Triple Jump 1. Alexis Roach, Farmington, 35-2; 2. Emily Evans, Shiloh, 34-10; 3. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 34-6; 4. Cecilia Doss, Berryville, 33-10.5; 5. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 33-10.25; 6. Heidi Vinson, Gentry, 32-4.5; 7. Madison Smith, Pea Ridge, 30-5.25; 8. Mikayla Humphrey, Pea Ridge, 29-2.75.

"We definitely needed that," Pea Ridge coach Asa Poteet said. "We knew those three guys had a good chance of doing that and giving us that result. It was nice to see them come through and really perform the way they are capable of doing."

Just 10 points separated the top five boys teams through 12 events as Gentry owned a slim 88-85 lead over Pea Ridge, followed by Gravette with 82, Harrison with 80 and Farmington with 78. Farmington, however, scored 21 points in the 800 as Zach Akridge (2 minutes, 8.36 seconds) won, Ruben Whitney (2:10.31) took second and Collin Hummel (2:15.04) finished sixth, and that gave the Cardinals a 99-94 lead over the Blackhawks.

The next race, however, was the 200, and that's when Pea Ridge made its move and took the team lead for good with a 140-120 cushion. Escajeda turned in a season-best time of 22.67 seconds to win the race, followed by Cooper Elliott at 23.86 and Patrick Elliott at 23.89 while Adam Trammell finished eighth to give the Blackhawks 25 points.

"I just told them to run like they think they can," Poteet said. "I just spoke confidence into them. That's all I ever do or tried to do. I knew three of the top four was a good possibility, but I also knew we were capable of one-two-three.

"It was definitely the order I thought they would finish. However, little brother Patrick came in and tried to pass big brother Cooper at the last second."

Pea Ridge, the defending Class 4A state champion, also took the girls' team title, and it wasn't close. The Lady Blackhawks compiled 199 points, while Farmington was a distant second with 109 and Gravette was third at 85.

Even with coach Heather Wade changing up some events and giving sophomore standout Blakelee Winn a lighter load, Pea Ridge took first place in seven events. That included two by Winn in the long jump with a personal-best 17 feet, 3.75 inches and in the 400 with her time of 1:01.72.

"We were trying to get some more kids prequalified in some events," Wade said. "I spent the last week looking at times and stuff and saw where we could get others in the state meet. If we had people already prequalified, we wouldn't run them in those events if I thought I could get a few more in.

"I was able to get a couple more in the 200, one more in the 100 and another in the 300 hurdles. I think things worked out pretty well."

Cassidy Mooneyhan set the meet record in the girls' pole vault for the second straight year as the Pea Ridge junior cleared 11-6, surpassing the 11-0 she cleared last year.

