Hard Rock Hotel & Casino proposed for Arkansas

A proposal to build a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Pope County will be submitted to the Arkansas Racing Commission in May, a company partnering with the Hard Rock brand announced Tuesday.

Warner Gaming announced in a news release Tuesday that it has partnered with Hard Rock to propose a “new fully-integrated resort with casino gaming.” Besides gaming, the company plans to build a “best-in-class hotel” with features including a variety of dining options, conference facilities and live entertainment venues, the release states.

The gaming company intends to file its application with the Arkansas Racing Commission in May and will provide a detailed proposal then. Arkansas voters in November of last year approved issuance of four casino gaming licenses, including one for a location in Pope County.

“Arkansans have decided to keep the jobs and tax revenues associated with casino gaming within the state, and we are excited for the opportunity to be a part of that,” Warner said.

According to the news release, the company will discuss the project with county residents, getting their input on what the community wants to see from the proposed hotel and casino.

“Our past experience has taught us that community input and involvement is critical to our success,” the company said.