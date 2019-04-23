Sinkhole closes North Little Rock road

A sinkhole closed a residential road in North Little Rock during the Tuesday morning rush hour, officials said.

The North Little Rock Police Department announced the closure just before 9 a.m., saying it blocked off traffic to an area near East Washington Avenue and South Spruce Street.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said crews began repairing the damage Tuesday morning.

Police didn’t report any injuries from the sinkhole.

Officials advised drivers to find alternative routes around the closure.