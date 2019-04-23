Sports betting bill will be debated by full Louisiana Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. — A proposal to legalize sports betting at Louisiana's casinos and racetracks is advancing in the Senate.

The measure by Kenner Republican Sen. Danny Martiny was sent to the full Senate with a 3-1 vote Tuesday from a Senate judiciary committee.

Similar legislation failed to gain traction last year.

Martiny hopes a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing sports betting, combined with legalization of the wagering in Mississippi and Arkansas, could change minds.

Supporters say gamblers are finding ways to wager with Louisiana losing out on taxing the activity. News outlets report that Martiny estimated sports betting could generate between $40 million and $60 million annually for the state.

New Orleans Democratic Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who revealed a gambling addiction last month, voted against the bill.