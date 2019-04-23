MEN’S GOLF

ASU takes lead in Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State University shot a 274 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla. to take a 3-stroke lead over Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.

The Red Wolves have a 555 through 36 holes while Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern have a 558. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in fourth place with a 562.

Individually, Luka Naglic of ASU leads with a 133 (66-67). His teammate Zan Luka Stirn is tied for second with a 135 (69-66). UALR’s Aaron Ramos is in fifth place with a 138 (69-69). Logan Pate of UALR is tied for 10th with a 140 (69-71).

UCA 11th in Southland

The University of Central Arkansas is in last place among 11 teams with a 346 after the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in McKinney, Texas.

Lamar leads with a 301. Sam Houston is second with a 305.

Individually, Luis Oblois is UCA’s top player with an 84, good for 43rd place.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UALR coach retires

Bridgett Norwood, the coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, announced her retirement Monday.

Norwood has been the head coach since 2003 and been with the program since its inception in 1992.

Under Norwood’s guidance, UALR captured 11 team tournament championships and 19 individual tournament titles, including three Sun Belt Conference tournament champions in Mallory Fraiche (2009), Stina Resen (2015) and Shania Berger (2016).

A total of 26 of Norwood’s golfers earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors, including 23 of which were first-team selections. Additionally, she recruited and mentored the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Golfer (Resen) and Freshman of the Year (Sabrina Bonanno), as well as All-American Sara Wikstrom.

UALR finished in the top-five at the Sun Belt Conference Championship 10 times from 2003-2019, including runner-up finishes in both 2008 and 2009 while placing third in 2010, 2011 and 2015. During Norwood’s time as head coach, UALR finished in the top-10 among the team standings in nearly 80 percent of the tournaments it competed in.

A nationwide search for UALR’s next coach will begin immediately.

SOFTBALL

SAU’s Taylor wins weekly award

Southern Arkansas University’s Victoria Taylor was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Taylor went 2-0 with 2 complete games, including a 7-inning shutout against Ouachita Baptist. She struck out the first seven batters she faced, including eight of the first nine, finishing with 11 strikeouts, while allowing 2 hits and 3 walks.

In the second game, she allowed 3 hits while striking out 9.

