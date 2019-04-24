Authorities respond to reported shooting at Arkansas school

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a north-central Arkansas school that remained locked down Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown wrote on Facebook just before 2 p.m. Wednesday that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a school in Concord.

Brown said the situation wasn't ongoing, though students and staff at the school remained in lockdown.

Brown said the school plans to make an announcement later Wednesday for parents.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone at the school had been shot. It was unclear which school in the Concord School District was affected.

