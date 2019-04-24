Bentonville interchange to open within a week

BENTONVILLE -- A new interchange at Eighth Street and Interstate 49 will open to traffic next week.

State Highway Department, city officials and officials from several agencies in Northwest Arkansas gathered Wednesday morning for a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project. Small items remain to be finished before the interchange opens.

The project extended Eighth Street, built the interchange, improved the interchange at Hudson Road and S.E. 14th Street, and added auxiliary lanes on the interstate between the two interchanges, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Crossland Construction of Columbus, Kan., was awarded the $28.8 million contract in November 2016.