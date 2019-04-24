Bryant mayor selects new police chief

The Bryant mayor named a former Pulaski County sheriff’s officer as his police chief on Wednesday.

Newly named Police Chief Carl Minden said he’s interested in intelligence-led policing, which would allow the force to identify hot spots for criminal activity and hopefully be able to predict crime trends.

“I believe we have made a great choice for our city today,” Mayor Allen Scott said.

Scott selected Minden after a lengthy process that winnowed away about 20 other candidates, including J.W. Plouch, who served as the interim chief.

Scott said several applicants were qualified.

“It’s not always who’s the most qualified, it’s who has the skills that most closely fit the department at this time,” Scott said.

Minden began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and has been with Pulaski County since 1998, Scott said.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.