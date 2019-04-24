Chelsea Clinton to discuss new book at Little Rock Zoo

In this Sept. 19, 2016 file photo, Chelsea Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

Chelsea Clinton will visit the Little Rock Zoo in May to talk about her new book, Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe.

The event, scheduled for May 3, will include a welcome by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and a moderated question-and-answer session with Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui, according to a news release by the zoo. Attendees will be able to purchase copies of the book and have Clinton sign them following the session, zoo officials said.

The event, part of a national tour in support of Clinton's book, will be held at the zoo’s Citivan Amphitheater. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will include one copy of the book, free parking and free admission to the zoo. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proceeds from the event will support the Little Rock Zoo’s fund for conserving species in the wild.