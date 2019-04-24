Chelsea Clinton to discuss new book at Little Rock Zoo

Chelsea Clinton will visit the Little Rock Zoo in May to talk about her new book, Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe.
The event, scheduled for May 3, will include a welcome by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and a moderated question-and-answer session with Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui, according to a news release by the zoo. Attendees will be able to purchase copies of the book and have Clinton sign them following the session, zoo officials said.
The event, part of a national tour in support of Clinton's book, will be held at the zoo’s Citivan Amphitheater. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will include one copy of the book, free parking and free admission to the zoo. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Proceeds from the event will support the Little Rock Zoo’s fund for conserving species in the wild.
