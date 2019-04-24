DeJong, Molina lead St. Louis over Milwaukee

ST. LOUIS -- Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking, leadoff home run in the eighth inning, Yadier Molina had three hits and two RBI, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee had three solo home runs, two by Travis Shaw and another by Orlando Arcia. The Brewers had four solo home runs in a 13-5 loss Monday.

DeJong took reliever Alex Wilson (1-1) deep to make it 3-2. Molina hit his second double with one out, scoring Jose Martinez, who had walked to go with two singles. Molina stole third but was stranded there. It was his first stolen base this season and the 17th time he's stolen third in his career.

Andrew Miller (1-1) struck out two in the eighth to pick up his first victory as a Cardinal. Miller's last victory was on Aug. 9 against Minnesota.

Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth for his sixth save. Shaw led off the ninth with his second home run. After a walk, Hicks got a strikeout and a double play.

Paul Goldschmidt singled home Matt Carpenter with two outs in the fifth, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Carpenter drew a walk and then stole second, his first this season, to get into scoring position.

Arcia belted a home run to center to lead off the fifth and tie it at 1-1. Shaw's home run off reliever John Gant tied it at 2-2 in the sixth. Shaw also homered in Monday's series opener when he snapped an 0-for-17 skid.

St. Louis starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was activated before the game, started in place of the injured Michael Wacha. In his season debut, Ponce de Leon pitched 5 innings, striking out 7 and allowing 2 hits and one run.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies pitched 4 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and two runs.

D-BACKS 2, PIRATES 1 Jarrod Dyson dived around catcher Francisco Cervelli but was only credited with the winning run after a replay review, and visiting Arizona beat Pittsburgh.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 2 José Quintana pitched seven innings in his third consecutive victory and the host Chicago Cubs used a four-run first to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

METS 9, PHILLIES 0 Zack Wheeler connected for his first major league home run and struck out 11 in seven sharp innings as the New York Mets handed visiting Philadelphia its fifth loss in six games.

REDS 7, BRAVES 6 Yasiel Puig hit a two-run home run in the first inning off the facade of the second deck in left-center field in host Cincinnati's victory over Atlanta.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 3 Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings, Victor Robles hit a three-run double, and visiting Washington beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 10, TWINS 4 Jose Altuve hit a three-run home run and Alex Bregman added three RBI as host Houston rallied for a victory over Minnesota to snap a three-game skid.

TIGERS 7-4, RED SOX 4-2 Chris Sale remained winless after five starts but struck out a season-high 10 in five innings as visiting Detroit beat Boston 7-4 to start its first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park since August 1965. Spencer Turnbull (1-2) pitched five shutout innings for his first major league victory, leading the Tigers to a 4-2 victory in the nightcap that left the World Series champions at 9-15.

RAYS 5, ROYALS 2 Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove/Arkansas Razorbacks) took over from opener Ryne Stanek (Razorbacks) in the second and struck out seven in 4 2/3 shutout innings, Mike Zunino homered for the second consecutive game and host Tampa Bay beat Kansas City, sending the Royals to their fifth loss in a row.

ORIOLES 9, WHITE SOX 1 Dwight Smith Jr. hit a three-run home run, one of four long balls off Iván Nova, and host Baltimore overpowered the Chicago White Sox to end a four-game skid.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 3, INDIANS 1 Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco was pulled after four innings with an injured left leg and visiting Miami quickly jumped on his replacement Neil Ramirez for three runs as the Marlins beat the Indians.

GIANTS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Pablo Sandoval went 3 for 4 and homered for the first time this season, one of a season-high four home runs for San Francisco, which outlasted host Toronto.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6

Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1

NY Mets 9, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 7, LA Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Colorado 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 7-4, Boston 4-2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

NY Yankees at LA Angels, (n)

Texas at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Seattle at San Diego, (n)

Sports on 04/24/2019