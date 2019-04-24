Man thrown into I-430 barricade during fatal west Little Rock wreck, police say

An Arkansas man was killed in a wreck along Interstate 430 in west Little Rock on Tuesday when his Suzuki went off the road, throwing him into a cable barrier, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 47-year-old Rifat Qattum of Little Rock was traveling north on I-430 around 7:10 p.m. between Colonel Glenn Road and Shackleford Road when the crash occurred.

A spokesman for the agency said initial calls indicated Qattum was operating a motorcycle.

A report of the crash said his 2006 Suzuki veered off the road, and he was “thrown into cable barriers,” with the Suzuki stopping in the right shoulder.

Qattum suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

Police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

At least 127 people have been killed on Arkansas roads since the beginning of the year, including at least 33 in April, according to preliminary figures.