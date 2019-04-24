RED SOX

Eovaldi out after surgery

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi had surgery Tuesday to remove a loose bone in his right elbow.

The arthroscopic procedure was performed by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Boston said the right-hander is expected to return to pitching within six weeks.

“I don’t want to give a timetable, but I think everybody knows around what it’s going to take,” Boston Manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers. “He should be fine when he comes back and ready to roll.” Eovaldi, 29, had similar surgery in March 2018 while with Tampa Bay and made his season debut May 30. He also has had two Tommy John operations.

Acquired by the Red Sox on July 25, Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games. He became a postseason star when he pitched six-plus innings of relief and threw 97 pitches in Game 3 of the World Series, an 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That preserved the rest of the bullpen for the Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers in five games.

Eovaldi agreed to a $68 million, four-year contract and was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this season. He pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016.

MLB

Payrolls drop

NEW YORK — Big deals for Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and others that included large signing bonuses masked an otherwise flat market for the second consecutive offseason that caused Major League Baseball’s opening-day payrolls to drop by $43 million for 2019.

Payrolls, however, rose by $131 million when using the averages of multiyear contracts. Following a winter in which many journeymen took cuts, a string of stars signed huge long-term deals during March and April.

Since the end of last season, teams agreed to a record $4.195 billion in guarantees beyond 2019, breaking the previous mark for out-year commitments of $3.414 billion set following the 2013 season, according to figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press.

Just three teams are on track to pay luxury tax. World Series champion Boston projects to owe $11.8 million, the Chicago Cubs $5.3 million and the New York Yankees just under $4 million. Figures willfluctuateduringtheseasonduetorostermoves. Payrolls totaled $4.072 billion on opening day, down 1.1 percent from $4.115 billion at the start of last season and $4.135 billion on opening day 2017, using the calculation of salaries plus prorated shares of signing bonuses.

Using the average annual values of contracts plus a little over $14 million per team in benefits this year — the measurement used for the luxury tax — payrolls went up 3 percent from $4.415 billion to $4.545 billion, but remained below the $4.549 billion at the start of 2017.

RAYS

Snell to return

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell is scheduled to start against the Kansas City Royals today in his return from a fractured right fourth toe.

The announcement Tuesday was made two days after Rays Manager Kevin Cash said the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner was ready to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Snell threw 18 pitches off a mound Saturday and an eight-pitch bullpen session Monday.

Snell hurt the toe attempting to move a decorative display in a bathroom on April 14.

REDS

Kemp to IL

CINCINNATI — All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds because of a broken left rib, a move retroactive to Monday.

Kemp was hurt when he crashed into an outfield wall Sunday.

Kemp is batting .200 with 1 home run and 5 RBI in 20 games.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Class AAA Louisville.

INDIANS

Ramirez chooses free agency

CLEVELAND — Slugger Hanley Ramirez is again a free agent after a short stint with the Indians.

Ramirez cleared waivers on Tuesday and rather than signing a minor league deal with Cleveland, the 35-year-old elected for free agency. He played in 15 games for the Indians, batting .239 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

The Indians signed him in February to help offset the loss of power in their lineup. However, when All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was activated from the injured list on Saturday, the club designated Ramirez for assignment.

Ramirez played in 44 games before he was released by the Boston Red Sox last season. He had his best season in 2016, hitting 30 home runs with 111 RBI.