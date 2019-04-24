Officer proposes during traffic stop in west Arkansas

A Hackett Police Department officer proposed to his girlfriend during a preplanned traffic stop Friday.

Hackett police Chief Darrell Spells said Officer Brian Hartsfield approached him about wanting to propose to his girlfriend, Maryah Childs, in a “unique way.”

“He approached me with the idea and I was supportive of it,” Spells said. “He’s a great officer. He does a lot for the community, volunteers his time, not just with police but also EMS and fire, and still works a full-time job during the day.”

Childs was riding along with an officer in a patrol car when the officer pulled over a truck Friday. Childs got out of the car when she saw the police chief was the one driving the truck.

Hartsfield pulled up behind the vehicles and got down on one knee.

Childs, who is also a member of the city’s volunteer fire department, accepted the officer’s proposal.

Spells said he was happy to take a few minutes to help Hartsfield with his proposal.

“This was just kind of my way of helping him celebrate this special moment.”