Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber named Arkansas gymnastics coach

UCLA volunteer coach Jordyn Wieber talks with Katelyn Ohashi during podium training held at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Wieber, a 23-year-old former Olympic gold medalist, has been hired as head coach at Arkansas. (Amy Sanderson/ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas decided to go young and splashy with its hiring of a gymnastics coach.

UA Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday with Razorback gymnasts Jessica Yamzon and Sarah Shaffer to bring 23-year-old Jordyn Wieber back to campus to head the program.

Wieber will be officially introduced during a news conference Thursday afternoon at Bev Lewis Center on the UA campus.

Wieber, a member of USA Gymnastics’ 2012 gold medal-winning “Fierce Five,” has been serving as a volunteer assistant coach for veteran UCLA Coach Valerie Kondos Field the last three years.

Yurachek was in Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA championships last weekend, where the Bruins finished in third place behind national champion Oklahoma and LSU. Wieber coached the floor exercise for the Bruins, who were third in that event at the finals with a 49.3, led by a 9.95 from Katelyn Ohashi.

Wieber, who is from DeWitt, Mich., was a two-time U.S. all-around champion (2011, ’12) and the 2011 world all-around champion.

Wieber will become only the second sole head coach the program has ever known, replacing Mark Cook, who announced his retirement after the Razorbacks’ third-place finish at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional earlier this month.

Mark and Rene’ Cook were the Razorbacks’ original co-coaches who began the program in 2001 before starting competition in 2003.

Wieber has risen through the ranks at UCLA, serving as team manager for three years prior to spending the last three as the volunteer assistant coach. She earned a degree in Psychology from UCLA in 2017.

Wieber is a decorated star in the industry, having won the ESPY’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2018 as part of group of survivors of the USA Gymnastics’ sex abuse scandal for which physician Larry Nassar of Lansing, Mich., received a 60-year federal prison sentence in 2017. He was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison in Michigan.