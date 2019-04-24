Police: Man jailed after chase, crash

The Arkansas State Police arrested a Little Rock man Tuesday after he drove away from a traffic stop, crashed and tried to escape on foot, an agency spokesman said.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said officers arrested Reginald Dwayne Andrews, 34, on Tuesday after a chase of about 4 miles that began at 10:45 a.m. near Arch Street and Interstate 30.

Andrews wrecked near the intersection of West 12th and South Woodrow streets, where he got out of the car and ran from officers before being arrested, Sadler said.

Whether anyone was injured in the crash was not immediately clear.

Andrews was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Tuesday night facing charges of driving on a suspended license, DWI fifth offense, theft of property, failure to stop after an accident with injury and three counts of first-degree battery.

Police in Sherwood stun, arrest LR man

Sherwood police officers shocked a Little Rock man with a stun gun three times Tuesday after the man began fighting with officers who were removing him from an apartment complex, an arrest report said.

Sherwood officers were called to Cedar Ridge apartments near Cordelia Drive and Gibson Road on Tuesday, where a woman said Rasheem Lavonte Morris, 25, would not leave her apartment, the report said.

Morris began fighting with officers after refusing to leave and was stunned three times after escaping from the apartment and running through the complex, the report said.

Morris was in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Tuesday evening facing charges of fleeing, theft of property, burglary and second-degree battery, according to jail records.

Jacksonville man faces assault count

A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after an incident earlier this month in which he yanked a man from his bicycle, cut him with a knife and then, after running away, returned to fire two shots at the victim, an arrest report said.

Jerald Dewayne Hogan, 46, was charged with aggravated assault in the April 12 incident, the report said. The report did not list where the assault occurred.

Hogan was not listed in the Pulaski County jail records Tuesday evening.

Metro on 04/24/2019