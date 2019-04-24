Source: Thurman won't return to Razorbacks staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Scotty Thurman won’t be staying at the University of Arkansas as an assistant basketball coach.

Thurman, an assistant coach on Mike Anderson’s staff the previous three seasons, isn’t being retained as an assistant by new Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Thurman, 44, was offered the opportunity to remain on the Arkansas staff in an administrative role as director of student-athlete development, but he declined that position, the source confirmed.

Thurman, who starred on the Razorbacks’ 1994 national championships team, worked as Arkansas’ director of student-athlete development for six years before Anderson added him to the coaching staff.

Thurman didn’t want to comment on Wednesday, saying he preferred to do an interview at a later date.

In the last week Thurman had been seen on videos released by the UA helping coach the Razorbacks in offseason workouts, but there has been no word from Musselman or the UA on Thurman's status since Anderson was fired on March 26.

When Musselman was hired as Arkansas’ coach, Thurman attended the introductory news conference and said that he hoped to stay with the Razorbacks as an assistant coach. TJ Cleveland and Melvin Watkins were let go as assistant coaches following the change in head coaches.

Anderson was hired as St. John’s coach last Friday, but there has been no announcement about who he might have on his coaching staff.

John Pelphrey, Arkansas' coach from 2007-11, first hired Thurman and he was retained by Anderson.

Thurman, an All-SEC forward from the Razorbacks from 1993-95, ranks 10th on Arkansas' all-time scoring list with 1,650 points.

His most memorable of 611 baskets was a three-pointer with less than a minute left in help seal the Razorbacks' 76-72 victory over Duke in the 1994 NCAA Tournament title game.