Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Tuesday's Games

Shiloh Christian 7, Prairie Grove 1

Marcus Brown raced home on a fifth-inning passed ball and broke a scoreless tie as Shiloh Christian defeated Prairie Grove in the opening round of the 4A-1 Conference tournament.

Sawyer Huddleston gave Shiloh a 2-0 lead when he scored on another passed ball, then C Oswald added a two-run single to give the Saints a 4-0 lead. Drew Cates' RBI single pulled Prairie Grove within 4-1, but Shiloh pulled away with Huddleston's RBI double and back-to-back sacrifice flies by Walker Williams and Ian Lafferty.

Williams allowed just two hits over six innings to record the win and struck out six for the Saints, who will play in Thursday's 4 p.m. semifinal game at Gentry.

Monday's Games

Greenwood 16-20, Alma 0-2

Jace Presley had four hits and drove in eight runs to help the Bulldogs earn a big doubleheader sweep.

Landry Jurecka also tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12 to pick a win on the mound. He also went 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs for Greenwood (19-7).

Booneville 4, Charleston 2

Blakley Cobb went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in two runs to help Booneville win its seventh consecutive game.

Carson Ray added two hits, while Jacob Herrea chipped in two hits and drove in a run for Booneville (14-7).

Ethan Dobbs picked up the win, allowing a run on four hits over 4.1 innings. Herrera earned the save, allowing a run on one hit over 2.2 innings of work.

Kaden Benge went 3-for-4 with a home run, drove in a run and scored two for Charleston.

PREP SOFTBALL

Tuesday's Games

Pea Ridge 6, Harrison 1

Haylee Fox belted a two-run home run to highlight's Pea Ridge's five-run second inning as the Lady Blackhawks earned an opening-round victory in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament.

A Reyna started the outburst when her RBI double drove in B Johnson, who doubled to lead off the inning. R Cawthon had a sacrifice fly before Fox hit her home run, then Blakelee Winn singled and scored on Hollyn Davis' double.

Aidan Dayberry made the lead stand as she threw a three-hitter and struck out 10. Harrison scored its lone run in the sixth when Emily Utt reached on an error and scored on Camryn Casey's groundout.

Berryville 9, Gentry 2

The Bobcats advanced in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament as Lora Grace Hill paced a 10-hit attack.

Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple for Berryville. Hayley Rivett was also 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases, and Eva Linz added two-run triple.

Taylor Kelley earned the win, allowing 8 hits with 2 strikeouts.

Mazzie Jones was 3-for-4 for Gentry.

Farmington 16, Huntsville 0

Two innings was all it took as the Lady Cardinals rolled in the 4A-1 Conference tournament.

Alyssa Reed homered to cap a 3-for-3 day, and Shayley Treat drove in 4 runs for Farmington (18-2).

McKenzi Bogan earned the win, allowing just 1 hit with 5 strikeouts.

Gravette 14, Prairie Grove 2

The Lions belted 18 hits in a 4A-1 Conference tournament blowout.

Shylee Morrison was 3-for-4 with a triple and 3 RBIs to lead Gravette. Gabbi Scott was also 3-for-4 with a triple. Sumer Kaba was 3-for-4 and Lizzy Ellis doubled and drove in 3 runs.

Bailey Elmore allowed 4 hits over 5 innings and struck out 7 to earn the win.

M Parnell doubled and drove in 2 runs for Prairie Grove.

Monday's Games

Greenwood 12-15, Alma 2-0

Mariah Hamilton went 4-for-6 with a home runs and 5 RBIs to help Greenwood cruise to the doubleheader sweep.

Hamilton had 2 hits in each game. She drove in four runs in the second game, while droving in one and scoring three times in the opener. Paxtyn Hayes went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs.

Haven Clements tossed three innings of one-hit ball for the win. RhedingWagoner tossed five innings, allowed two runs (both unearned) on six hits in the other game.

Taelynn Perry went 3 for 3 and scored a run for Alma.

Gravette 11, Fayetteville 1

Cally Kildow went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Lions to the nonconference win.

Gabbi Scott also added two hits, while Hannah Cole and Scott drove in two runs each. Taylor Snow pitched four innings, alllowing a run (unearned) on two hits. She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Sadie Baxter went 2-for-3 with a double for Fayetteville.

Sports on 04/24/2019