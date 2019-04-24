State Division I baseball roundups

SOUTHLAND/SWAC

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 13, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 3

The University of Central Arkansas won its fourth consecutive game, defeating the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

UCA (21-20) finished with 14 hits and had 10 different players with at least one hit. Also, nine different players scored a run and nine different players drove in at least one run. The Bears swept the season series with the Golden Lions after an 8-1 victory March 26 in Conway.

The Bears scored five runs in the third inning, four in the sixth and a combined four over the final three innings.

In the third, the Bears batted around, including a two-run single by Marco Navarro, a sacrifice fly by Brett D'Amico and another two-run base hit by Joshmar Doran. The Golden Lions (6-32) picked up a run in the bottom of the third but UCA put up four more in the sixth.

Junior center fielder Josh Ragan started it with an RBI triple that scored Jay Anderson. Beau Orlando followed with a base hit to center to bring in Ragan. Freshman pinch-hitter Hunter Hicks and freshman right fielder Kolby Johnson had consecutive RBI singles to make it 9-1. Christian Brasher opened the seventh inning with a single to right center and eventually scored on a UAPB fielding error.

Two more came across in the eighth, courtesy of an infield single by Christian Brasher and a double steal by Doran of second and Alonso Bibiano of home. In the ninth, Tyler Smith doubled to center, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder's choice.

Ragan, Johnson, Doran and Brasher had two hits apiece for the Bears and Doran and Navarro each had two RBI.

The Bears used seven different pitchers, with sophomore Logan Gilbertson (1-1) getting the start and the victory, going two innings and allowing one hit. UAPB starter Race Tittle (1-2) took the loss, allowing nine runs in 5 2/3 innings.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

LOUISIANA TECH 5,

ARK.-LITTLE ROCK 4

Louisiana Tech's Hunter Wells hit a home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Zach Ours to defeat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Tuesday at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.

UALR (19-21) had tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning on Christian Reyes' RBI groundout.

Louisiana Tech (27-12) held UALR to three hits.

Garrett Scott had two of the Trojans' three hits, while Reyes had the other hit. Ours (4-1) took the loss for UALR.

Riley Pittman reached on a fielder's choice and Reyes scored to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Bulldogs responded with a three-run bottom of the first inning. Parker Bates hit a two-run double,then later scored on a wild pitch by Trojans starting pitcher Aaron Funk.

UALR tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Reyes' RBI double scored Eldrige Figueroa and Scott's run-scoring single brought home Reyes.

Louisiana Tech took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Mason Robinson's RBI single.

Mason Mallard led the Bulldogs with two hits. Tyler Follis (2-1) earned the victory in relief for Louisiana Tech, striking out two in one inning.

