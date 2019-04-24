State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Rogers hired to ASU staff

The Arkansas State University women's team announced Tuesday the hiring of Destinee Rogers as an assistant coach on Matt Daniel's staff.

Rogers, a former point guard for Daniel at the University of Central Arkansas in 2008-2012, had served as head coach at El Dorado High School from 2016-2019. She led the Lady Wildcats to a 52-28 record and the Class 6A state semifinals in 2017.

After her playing career at UCA, Rogers was a graduate assistant at the school in 2012-13 and an assistant on Sandra Rushing's staff in 2013-2016.

Rogers is the third assistant coach hired by Daniel at ASU. Daniel hired associate head coach Caronica Randle and assistant Aaron Holland earlier this month.

ASU also hired Alexis Sharp as its director of basketball operations Tuesday. Sharp played at Nettleton High School in Jonesboro and at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

GOLF

Red Wolves finish third

Arkansas State finished third at the Sun Belt Conference men's tournament at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

The Red Wolves entered Tuesday's final round leading by three strokes over Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern. However, ASU shot a 281 in the final round to finish at 836, 15 strokes behind Georgia Southern (821) and 11 behind Coastal Carolina (825).

Luka Naglic led ASU, shooting a 69 Tuesday to finish in second at 202. Zan Luka Stirn was in a tie for fifth at 205. Matthew Cole (214), Julien Sale (218) and Joel Wendin (223) were tied for 27th, 42nd and 54th, respectively.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was tied for sixth at 840. Aaron Ramos led the Trojans, coming in a tie for seventh with a 206. Logan Pate was tied for 11th (207). Danial Durisic came in 27th along with ASU's Cole. Tied for 33rd and 54th, respectively, were Justin Warren (215) and Anton Albers (223).

UCA 11th at Southland

The University of Central Arkansas had a three-round total of 959 to finish last among 11 teams at the Southland Conference men's tournament in McKinney, Texas.

Brett Daughdrill was tied for 28th with a 234. Luis Obiols tied for 40th with a 241. Miles Smith shot 245 to finish 46th. Josh Turnock finished in a tie for 49th at 249, while Spencer Jenkins was 51st (251).

Sam Houston State (889) won the tournament.

Sports on 04/24/2019